2017 Group 2 Launceston Cup – best bookie odds & free tips

PANTERA Nera (2) looks poised to add another feature race to his trophy cabinet when he contests the Group 2 Launceston Cup (515m) on Monday night.

The Victorian-trained chaser has drawn box two and comes into the race having won five of his past six starts including a brilliant 29.59 victory in his semi-final last week.

If the black greyhound can show his customary early dash in the $40,000-to-the-winner final, he should be leading and if that’s the case he will be winning convincingly.

Trained by Gavin Burke, Pantera Nera is $1.70 with Crownbet to salute, a reasonable price considering his form and class, although it doesn’t represent much value for punters looking for a straight out flutter.

There is a big jump out to the next line of betting, with Nangar Range (3) the second elect at $7.50.

The red brindle powerhouse has only had two starts in Tassie since joining Greg Schofield’s kennel, both of which have been in the Launceston Cup series, including a 29.91 win in his semi-final.

A son of Primo Uno and former staying star Fancy Liza, Nangar Range will be relying on luck in the early stages and will need to ping the lids and hope the favourite is tardy away from the traps.

Chief Jetpilot (4) is an absolute beast which ran second in the Group 1 Hobart Thousand at the end of last year.

If it were a two dog race, the Ted Medhurst-trained dog would probably beat most dogs in this field, however he can do a bit wrong at box rise which he can’t really afford to do against these chasers.

Wynburn Toozie (8) is a stellar bitch and she has an enormous amount of potential.

She comes into the race having won 14 of her 28 starts and with a personal best of 29.62 at Launceston which is good enough to be competitive in this event, but she will have to overcome box eight which is a slight concern.

Fifteen Two (1) was the fastest heat winner two weeks’ back and, despite his tardy box manners, he appears good value from the suitable draw.

The Group 2 Launceston Cup is race eight on Monday night and is set to jump at 9:45pm.

Group 2 Launceston Cup – statistics and best odds

Box One – Fifteen Two

Black Dog – 33.9kg – March 2014

Thirteen Black x Millie Grace

Trainer: Dale Hammersley

Prize money: $26,585

Career: 41: 14-8-8

T/D: 13: 4-3-3

T/D Best: 29.70

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $10 with Sportsbet

Box Two – Pantera Nera

Black Dog – 31.2kg – November 2013

Milldean Panther x Go Jessie’s Girl

Trainer: Gavin Burke

Prize money: $217,432

Career: 52: 27-9-7

T/D: 2: 2-0-0

T/D Best: 29.59

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $1.70 with Crownbet

Box Three – Nangar Range

Red Brindle Dog – 34.4kg – September 2014

Primo Uno x Fancy Liza

Trainer: Gregory Schofield

Prize money: $42,790

Career: 28: 12-4-5

T/D: 2: 1-1-0

T/D Best: 29.91

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $7.50 with William Hill

Box Four – Chief Jetpilot

Brindle Dog – 35.8kg – August 2014

Cosmic Chief x Latina

Trainer: Ted Medhurst

Prize money: $55,975

Career: 42: 17-13-7

T/D: 13: 6-3-4

T/D Best: 29.73

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $8.50 with Crownbet

Box Five – Tricky Tails

Brindle Dog – 32.5kg – January 2013

St Pierre x Tricky Violet

Trainer: Keith Nichols

Prize money: $38,185

Career: 68: 18-17-10

T/D: 14: 5-3-1

T/D Best: 29.82

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $26 with Bet365

Box Six – Long View Belle

Black Bitch – 27.2kg – August 2013

Fear Zafonic x Shanlyn Flossy

Trainer: Graeme Moate

Prize money: $37,883

Career: 54: 14-13-6

T/D: 9: 4-2-0

T/D Best: 29.75

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $41 with Sportsbet

Box Seven – Justifia

Black Bitch – 30.9kg – May 2014

Where’s Pedro x Tifia

Trainer: Michael Stringer

Prize money: $14,552

Career: 32: 8-5-5

T/D: 2: 1-1-0

T/D Best: 30.20

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $26 with Sportsbet

Box Eight – Wynburn Toozie

Black Bitch – 29.7kg – June 2014

Where’s Pedro x Miss Hetti

Trainer: Ben Englund

Prize money: $30,125

Career: 28: 14-3-2

T/D: 7: 4-1-0

T/D Best: 29.62

Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $9.50 with Sportsbet

Tips: 2 - 1 - 8 - 4