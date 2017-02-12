2017 Group 2 Launceston Cup – best bookie odds & free tips

PANTERA Nera (2) looks poised to add another feature race to his trophy cabinet when he contests the Group 2 Launceston Cup (515m) on Monday night.
The Victorian-trained chaser has drawn box two and comes into the race having won five of his past six starts including a brilliant 29.59 victory in his semi-final last week.
If the black greyhound can show his customary early dash in the $40,000-to-the-winner final, he should be leading and if that’s the case he will be winning convincingly.
Trained by Gavin Burke, Pantera Nera is $1.70 with Crownbet to salute, a reasonable price considering his form and class, although it doesn’t represent much value for punters looking for a straight out flutter.
There is a big jump out to the next line of betting, with Nangar Range (3) the second elect at $7.50.
The red brindle powerhouse has only had two starts in Tassie since joining Greg Schofield’s kennel, both of which have been in the Launceston Cup series, including a 29.91 win in his semi-final.
A son of Primo Uno and former staying star Fancy Liza, Nangar Range will be relying on luck in the early stages and will need to ping the lids and hope the favourite is tardy away from the traps.
Chief Jetpilot (4) is an absolute beast which ran second in the Group 1 Hobart Thousand at the end of last year.
If it were a two dog race, the Ted Medhurst-trained dog would probably beat most dogs in this field, however he can do a bit wrong at box rise which he can’t really afford to do against these chasers.
Wynburn Toozie (8) is a stellar bitch and she has an enormous amount of potential.
She comes into the race having won 14 of her 28 starts and with a personal best of 29.62 at Launceston which is good enough to be competitive in this event, but she will have to overcome box eight which is a slight concern.
Fifteen Two (1) was the fastest heat winner two weeks’ back and, despite his tardy box manners, he appears good value from the suitable draw.
The Group 2 Launceston Cup is race eight on Monday night and is set to jump at 9:45pm.
Group 2 Launceston Cup – statistics and best odds
Box One – Fifteen Two
Black Dog – 33.9kg – March 2014
Thirteen Black x Millie Grace
Trainer: Dale Hammersley
Prize money: $26,585
Career: 41: 14-8-8
T/D: 13: 4-3-3
T/D Best: 29.70
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $10 with Sportsbet
Box Two – Pantera Nera
Black Dog – 31.2kg – November 2013
Milldean Panther x Go Jessie’s Girl
Trainer: Gavin Burke
Prize money: $217,432
Career: 52: 27-9-7
T/D: 2: 2-0-0
T/D Best: 29.59
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $1.70 with Crownbet
Box Three – Nangar Range
Red Brindle Dog – 34.4kg – September 2014
Primo Uno x Fancy Liza
Trainer: Gregory Schofield
Prize money: $42,790
Career: 28: 12-4-5
T/D: 2: 1-1-0
T/D Best: 29.91
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $7.50 with William Hill
Box Four – Chief Jetpilot
Brindle Dog – 35.8kg – August 2014
Cosmic Chief x Latina
Trainer: Ted Medhurst
Prize money: $55,975
Career: 42: 17-13-7
T/D: 13: 6-3-4
T/D Best: 29.73
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $8.50 with Crownbet
Box Five – Tricky Tails
Brindle Dog – 32.5kg – January 2013
St Pierre x Tricky Violet
Trainer: Keith Nichols
Prize money: $38,185
Career: 68: 18-17-10
T/D: 14: 5-3-1
T/D Best: 29.82
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $26 with Bet365
Box Six – Long View Belle
Black Bitch – 27.2kg – August 2013
Fear Zafonic x Shanlyn Flossy
Trainer: Graeme Moate
Prize money: $37,883
Career: 54: 14-13-6
T/D: 9: 4-2-0
T/D Best: 29.75
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $41 with Sportsbet
Box Seven – Justifia
Black Bitch – 30.9kg – May 2014
Where’s Pedro x Tifia
Trainer: Michael Stringer
Prize money: $14,552
Career: 32: 8-5-5
T/D: 2: 1-1-0
T/D Best: 30.20
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $26 with Sportsbet
Box Eight – Wynburn Toozie
Black Bitch – 29.7kg – June 2014
Where’s Pedro x Miss Hetti
Trainer: Ben Englund
Prize money: $30,125
Career: 28: 14-3-2
T/D: 7: 4-1-0
T/D Best: 29.62
Best odds to win the Launceston Cup: $9.50 with Sportsbet