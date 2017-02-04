Group 1 National Futurity & National Derby – tips & free bets

SOME of the finest young greyhounds will be in action at Wentworth Park on Saturday night with the running of the Group 1 National Derby and the Group 1 National Futurity.
Both events, worth $75,000, are age-restricted, open to greyhounds whelped on of after July 1 2014, with the Derby open to males and the Futurity open to females.
Group 1 National Futurity
1st: $75,000 2nd: $16,216 3rd: $10,135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
Up Hill Jill (2) is proven at group level and she was sublime when winning here in 29.87 last week. The daughter of Premier Fantasy and Where’s Demonica has tremendous early speed and if she can find the front I don’t think they will pick her up.
Striker Light (1) is also blessed with great pace and if she can time the start right she is capable of holding Up Hill Jill off the fence and sprinting clear. She can be a bit hit and miss at box rise which is why I haven’t put her on top.
Daithy Allen (7) is very consistent and she is well drawn out wide. She ran a cracking race first look at the track last week and is sure to improve heading into the final. At the big odds she is definitely worth a bet as I think she is capable of winning.
Mainline Osti (6) is another front runner and although poorly drawn in the six, she is still capable of pushing up towards the front and running a cheeky race.
Tips: 2 – 1 – 7 – 6
Group 1 National Derby
1st: $75,000 2nd: $16,216 3rd: $10,135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
Lightning Frank (4) will be out to secure his second group 1 victory when he contests the National Derby from box four. The Silver Chief Classic winner was flawless at his race debut at Wenty last week, rolling straight to the early lead and sprinting clear to score by four-and-three-quarter lengths over Duty Free. If he can show the same early toe he should be up near the lead in the final which would make him very hard to beat.
Nangar Rock (5) is well drawn in the middle of the track and he too can show good pace. He was the fastest heat winner last week and with an ounce of luck he should feature once again in the final.
Hit The Highway (3) is an up-and-coming stayer which dropped back to the sprint for this series. He clocked a slick 29.99 in his heat and although he will be giving the leaders a start, he should be running on into the money.
Black Hole Sun (7) is an enormous talent and he can handle himself from outside draws. He will probably find himself too far back to win, but he can definitely feature in the exotics.
Tips: 4 – 5 – 3 – 7