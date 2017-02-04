Group 1 National Futurity & National Derby – tips & free bets

SOME of the finest young greyhounds will be in action at Wentworth Park on Saturday night with the running of the Group 1 National Derby and the Group 1 National Futurity.

Both events, worth $75,000, are age-restricted, open to greyhounds whelped on of after July 1 2014, with the Derby open to males and the Futurity open to females.

Group 1 National Futurity

Race No. 6 Ladbrokes National Futurity Fina… 9:13 PM NG event over 520 metres at Wentworth park Of $101,351 Prizemoney.

1st: $75,000 2nd: $16,216 3rd: $10,135. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 STRIKER LIGHT 1151 30.01 Brett Bravo 2 UP HILL JILL 1151 29.87 David Geall 3 RED CALIBRE 5332 30.20 John Callaughan 4 ANDREA DORIA 4251 30.12 Brett Bravo 5 JODY LEE KADE 2222 30.55 Robert Blakely 6 MAINLINE OSTI 1221 30.07 Ashley Dwyer 7 DAITHY ALLEN 3372 30.52 Andrea Dailly 8 PRINCESS POUT 5352 30.42 Gavin Clifton 9 FLYING MIKAYLA 6123 29.94 Lee Burke 10 CARLA ZEUS 3283 30.62 Rob Tyler

Up Hill Jill (2) is proven at group level and she was sublime when winning here in 29.87 last week. The daughter of Premier Fantasy and Where’s Demonica has tremendous early speed and if she can find the front I don’t think they will pick her up.

Striker Light (1) is also blessed with great pace and if she can time the start right she is capable of holding Up Hill Jill off the fence and sprinting clear. She can be a bit hit and miss at box rise which is why I haven’t put her on top.

Daithy Allen (7) is very consistent and she is well drawn out wide. She ran a cracking race first look at the track last week and is sure to improve heading into the final. At the big odds she is definitely worth a bet as I think she is capable of winning.

Mainline Osti (6) is another front runner and although poorly drawn in the six, she is still capable of pushing up towards the front and running a cheeky race.

Tips: 2 – 1 – 7 – 6

Group 1 National Derby

Race No. 8 Ladbrokes National Derby Final N… 9:57 PM NG event over 520 metres at Wentworth park Of $101,351 Prizemoney.

1st: $75,000 2nd: $16,216 3rd: $10,135. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BIG DADDY BEE 1132 30.06 Raymond Smith 2 DUTY FREE 2522 30.29 Angela Langton 3 HIT THE HIGHWAY 5251 29.99 Angela Langton 4 LIGHTNING FRANK 1111 29.96 Mathew Wright 5 NANGAR ROCK 1181 29.88 Dennis Barnes 6 GOOD ODDS BRICKY 3611 29.98 Frank Hurst 7 BLACK HOLE SUN 4231 29.91 John Little 8 DYNA BOOMER 3332 30.03 Andrea Dailly 9 NANGAR BEAR 3822 30.14 Dennis Barnes 10 AGENT KADE 2152 30.55 Robert Blakely

Lightning Frank (4) will be out to secure his second group 1 victory when he contests the National Derby from box four. The Silver Chief Classic winner was flawless at his race debut at Wenty last week, rolling straight to the early lead and sprinting clear to score by four-and-three-quarter lengths over Duty Free. If he can show the same early toe he should be up near the lead in the final which would make him very hard to beat.

Nangar Rock (5) is well drawn in the middle of the track and he too can show good pace. He was the fastest heat winner last week and with an ounce of luck he should feature once again in the final.

Hit The Highway (3) is an up-and-coming stayer which dropped back to the sprint for this series. He clocked a slick 29.99 in his heat and although he will be giving the leaders a start, he should be running on into the money.

Black Hole Sun (7) is an enormous talent and he can handle himself from outside draws. He will probably find himself too far back to win, but he can definitely feature in the exotics.

Tips: 4 – 5 – 3 – 7