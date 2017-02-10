Group 2 Cranbourne Cup – complete runner statistics and tips

ALL eyes will be on boom pup Big Flood (pictured) this Saturday night when the exciting youngster lines up in the Group 2 Cranbourne Cup (520m).

Trained by champion conditioner Jason Thompson, Big Flood (3) has won nine of his 10 starts to date, including a 30.08 heat victory last week. The son of Banjo Boy and Easy Baby is capable of improving off that time heading into the $47,000-to-the-winner feature and has the speed to lead from go to whoa.

The black dog looks a star in the making, having won last month's Listed Australia Sprint at Sandown Park in a blistering 29.18, however this will be his biggest test to date against a sensational field of seasoned group campaigners.

Kennelmate Sleek Master (1) poses a threat to the favourite, despite being drawn on the wrong side of the track. The black dog hates being crowded, but should get room to move in the early stages looking at the box draw which should allow him to make an impact.

Don’t Kid Me (7) represents great value for trainer Steve White, with the former South Australian sure to be up near the lead in the early stages. If the favourite happens to miss the kick he can definitely lob on the bunny and run a cheeky race at big odds.

Dundee Osprey (4) is a three-time group 1 winner so it is hard not to give him a chance and if he gets a clear run early he will be hard to stop. He tends to use a bit of the track, so box four isn’t a huge worry, but he will have to be wary of the dogs boxed around him.

Extreme Magic (5) is the other main chance in the race. He was first up from a couple of weeks off in his heat and he should be finding the line very strongly. Box five is no help, but with the right run he can feature in the finish.

The Group 2 Cranbourne Cup is race six this Saturday night and will jump at 7:57pm.

Group 2 Cranbourne Cup – statistics and odds

Box One – Sleek Master

Black Dog – 32.0kg – December 2013

Swift Fancy x Lagoon Holly

Trainer: Jason Thompson

Prize money: $85,162

Career: 58: 20-14-9

T/D: 1: 1-0-0

T/D Best: 29.89

Box: 8: 1-1-1

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $3.90 with William Hill

Box Two – Crackerjack Choc

Black Dog – 32.5kg – January 2014

Cosmic Rumble x Lizzie’s Memory

Trainer: Anita Courts

Prize money: $46,660

Career: 54: 13-9-9

T/D: 3: 0-2-1

T/D Best: NBT

Box: 3: 2-0-0

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $31 with Bet365

Box Three – Big Flood

Black Dog – 34.8kg – May 2015

Banjo Boy x Easy Baby

Trainer: Jason Thompson

Prize money: $47,103

Career: 10: 9-1-0

T/D: 1: 1-0-0

T/D Best: 30.08

Box: 1: 0-1-0

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $2 with Crownbet

Box Four – Dundee Osprey

Black Dog – 34.9kg – December 2013

Fabregas x Dundee Rose

Trainer: Geoff Scott-Smith

Prize money: $456,785

Career: 44: 18-5-7

T/D: 3: 3-0-0

T/D Best: 30.26

Box: 4: 0-1-0

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $8 with Sportsbet

Box Five – Extreme Magic

Black Dog – 33.1kg – February 2015

Black Magic Opal x Outlandish

Trainer: Jason Thompson

Prize money: $39,470

Career: 14: 6-4-1

T/D: 2: 1-1-0

T/D Best: 30.08

Box: 2: 1-1-0

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $8.50 with Bet365

Box Six – Archie Fields

Black and White Dog – 32.1kg – December 2014

Black Magic Opal x Misty Fields

Trainer: Gerry O’Keeffe

Prize money: $7,490

Career: 13: 3-4-2

T/D: 6: 3-2-0

T/D Best: 30.08

Box: 1: 0-0-0

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $26 with Crownbet

Box Seven – Don’t Kid Me

Black Dog – 32.3kg – April 2014

Lochinvar Marlow x Clinga

Trainer: Steve White

Prize money: $39,890

Career: 49: 17-12-6

T/D: 1: 1-0-0

T/D Best: 30.27

Box: 2: 0-0-0

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $16 with Bet365

Box Eight – Mystery Ride

White and Black Dog – 31.3kg – January 2014

Hot Grille x Space Power

Trainer: Cameron Bahen

Prize money: $71,345

Career: 40: 13-4-3

T/D: 1: 0-1-0

T/D Best: NBT

Box: 2: 0-0-0

Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $13 with Sportsbet

Tips: 3 – 1 – 7 – 4