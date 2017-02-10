Group 2 Cranbourne Cup – complete runner statistics and tips

ALL eyes will be on boom pup Big Flood (pictured) this Saturday night when the exciting youngster lines up in the Group 2 Cranbourne Cup (520m).
Trained by champion conditioner Jason Thompson, Big Flood (3) has won nine of his 10 starts to date, including a 30.08 heat victory last week. The son of Banjo Boy and Easy Baby is capable of improving off that time heading into the $47,000-to-the-winner feature and has the speed to lead from go to whoa.
The black dog looks a star in the making, having won last month's Listed Australia Sprint at Sandown Park in a blistering 29.18, however this will be his biggest test to date against a sensational field of seasoned group campaigners.
Don’t Kid Me (7) represents great value for trainer Steve White, with the former South Australian sure to be up near the lead in the early stages. If the favourite happens to miss the kick he can definitely lob on the bunny and run a cheeky race at big odds.
Dundee Osprey (4) is a three-time group 1 winner so it is hard not to give him a chance and if he gets a clear run early he will be hard to stop. He tends to use a bit of the track, so box four isn’t a huge worry, but he will have to be wary of the dogs boxed around him.
Extreme Magic (5) is the other main chance in the race. He was first up from a couple of weeks off in his heat and he should be finding the line very strongly. Box five is no help, but with the right run he can feature in the finish.
The Group 2 Cranbourne Cup is race six this Saturday night and will jump at 7:57pm.
Group 2 Cranbourne Cup – statistics and odds
Box One – Sleek Master
Black Dog – 32.0kg – December 2013
Swift Fancy x Lagoon Holly
Trainer: Jason Thompson
Prize money: $85,162
Career: 58: 20-14-9
T/D: 1: 1-0-0
T/D Best: 29.89
Box: 8: 1-1-1
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $3.90 with William Hill
Box Two – Crackerjack Choc
Black Dog – 32.5kg – January 2014
Cosmic Rumble x Lizzie’s Memory
Trainer: Anita Courts
Prize money: $46,660
Career: 54: 13-9-9
T/D: 3: 0-2-1
T/D Best: NBT
Box: 3: 2-0-0
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $31 with Bet365
Box Three – Big Flood
Black Dog – 34.8kg – May 2015
Banjo Boy x Easy Baby
Trainer: Jason Thompson
Prize money: $47,103
Career: 10: 9-1-0
T/D: 1: 1-0-0
T/D Best: 30.08
Box: 1: 0-1-0
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $2 with Crownbet
Box Four – Dundee Osprey
Black Dog – 34.9kg – December 2013
Fabregas x Dundee Rose
Trainer: Geoff Scott-Smith
Prize money: $456,785
Career: 44: 18-5-7
T/D: 3: 3-0-0
T/D Best: 30.26
Box: 4: 0-1-0
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $8 with Sportsbet
Box Five – Extreme Magic
Black Dog – 33.1kg – February 2015
Black Magic Opal x Outlandish
Trainer: Jason Thompson
Prize money: $39,470
Career: 14: 6-4-1
T/D: 2: 1-1-0
T/D Best: 30.08
Box: 2: 1-1-0
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $8.50 with Bet365
Box Six – Archie Fields
Black and White Dog – 32.1kg – December 2014
Black Magic Opal x Misty Fields
Trainer: Gerry O’Keeffe
Prize money: $7,490
Career: 13: 3-4-2
T/D: 6: 3-2-0
T/D Best: 30.08
Box: 1: 0-0-0
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $26 with Crownbet
Box Seven – Don’t Kid Me
Black Dog – 32.3kg – April 2014
Lochinvar Marlow x Clinga
Trainer: Steve White
Prize money: $39,890
Career: 49: 17-12-6
T/D: 1: 1-0-0
T/D Best: 30.27
Box: 2: 0-0-0
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $16 with Bet365
Box Eight – Mystery Ride
White and Black Dog – 31.3kg – January 2014
Hot Grille x Space Power
Trainer: Cameron Bahen
Prize money: $71,345
Career: 40: 13-4-3
T/D: 1: 0-1-0
T/D Best: NBT
Box: 2: 0-0-0
Best odds to win the Cranbourne Cup: $13 with Sportsbet