Group 3 QLD Cup – free tips and betting preview

THE queen of Queensland greyhound racing, Cyndie’s Magic, looks destined to finally break through for her first group race success when she exits box eight in Thursday night’s Group 3 Queensland Cup (600m) at Albion Park.
The daughter of Magic Sprite and Regal Silver has won numerous feature races throughout her career, including the Rockhampton Cup, yet a triumph at group level has thus far evaded her.
However, the Bill Elson-trained powerhouse has still won more than $297,000 in prize money, courtesy of some sensational performances including a second in the Group 1 Albion Park Gold Cup and the 2015 Group 1 Brisbane Cup as well as a third in the 2016 Group 1 Winter Cup.
On top of that she has qualified for a further five group finals, including the 2015 Group 1 Albion Park Gold Cup and the 2016 Group 2 Topgun Stayers.
Due to turn four years of age next month, it is now or never for the 105-start veteran who comes into the final in a rich vein of form, having won six of her past seven starts.
Included in those victories was a dominant three length win in her heat of the Queensland Cup over Struggle Street, clocking a fast 34.71 over the 600m trip.
A noted backmarker, Cyndie’s Magic shouldn’t be worried by box eight as she is likely to drop back in the early stages before rattling home over the top of her rivals.
The biggest threat to Cyndie’s Magic appears to be My Awesome Magic which is ideally positioned in box two. The Peter Ruetschi-trained dog was dominant when winning his heat in 34.90 and is only going to get stronger with more 600m racing under his belt.
Chador Kahn (box four) also commands attention, despite being drawn poorly, with the son of Surf Lorian and Kitty Kahn stringing together some solid form against similar opposition in recent weeks.
Kwazii (box six) is a Victorian greyhound which doesn’t have the best overall strike rate, however he has been racing consistently of late against some classy chasers so he must be respected.
Fay’s Magic is drawn well in box one and if she can repeat her first sectionals from last week she should be in the race for a long way.
The Group 3 QLD Cup is race eight this Thursday night and is set to jump at 10:07pm AEDT.
Group 3 Queensland Cup – 600m – 10:07pm
Box One – Fay’s Magic
Black Bitch – 25.7kg – November 2013
Magic Sprite x All Hands On
Prizemoney: $33,920
Career: 53: 11-13-11
T/D: 7: 0-3-3
Box: 7 starts: 2 wins, 4 placings
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $11 with Sportsbet
Box Two – My Awesome Magic
Black Dog – 33.5kg – May 2014
Magic Sprite x Awesome Knocka
Prizemoney: $41,583
Career: 39: 18-5-6
T/D: 3: 1-0-2
Box: 5 starts: 3 wins, 2 placings
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $3.70 with Sportsbet
Box Three – Just Spiffing
Black Bitch – 27.6kg – March 2014
Fear Zafonic x True To You
Prizemoney: $27,254
Career: 59: 7-15-7
T/D: 21: 3-4-4
Box: 6 starts: 2 wins, 1 placing
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $81 with Bet365
Box Four – Chador Kahn
Brindle Dog – 28.4kg – March 2014
Surf Lorian x Kitty Kahn
Prizemoney: $46,561
Career: 67: 17-14-9
T/D: 6: 2-2-0
Box: 8 starts: 4 wins, 1 placing
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $11 with Sportsbet
Box Five – Struggle Street
Blue Dog – 29.0kg – March 2014
Swift Fancy x Joy The Weapon
Prizemoney: $37,550
Career: 37: 13-8-6
T/D: 1: 0-1-0
Box: 1 start: 0 wins, 0 placings
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $12 with Bet365
Box Six – Kwazii
Red Brindle Dog – 30.9kg – April 2014
Big Daddy Cool x Tricky Shelley
Prizemoney: $36,360
Career: 45: 6-14-6
T/D: 1: 0-0-1
Box: 6 starts: 0 wins, 2 placings
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $15 with Crownbet
Box Seven – Gelantipy Gold
Fawn Dog – 33.8kg – July 2014
Milldean Panther x El Fooling
Prizemoney: $28,920
Career: 36: 9-5-6
T/D: 4: 0-0-1
Box: 4 starts: 0 wins, 1 placing
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $51 with Sportsbet
Box Eight – Cyndie’s Magic
Black Bitch – 25.0kg – March 2013
Magic Sprite x Regal Silver
Prizemoney: $297,818
Career: 105: 35-28-14
T/D: 19: 10-4-2
Box: 10 starts: 5 wins, 3 placings
Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $1.90 with William Hill