Group 3 QLD Cup – free tips and betting preview

Who will win the QLD Cup? Image: Dan Costello

THE queen of Queensland greyhound racing, Cyndie’s Magic, looks destined to finally break through for her first group race success when she exits box eight in Thursday night’s Group 3 Queensland Cup (600m) at Albion Park.

The daughter of Magic Sprite and Regal Silver has won numerous feature races throughout her career, including the Rockhampton Cup, yet a triumph at group level has thus far evaded her.

However, the Bill Elson-trained powerhouse has still won more than $297,000 in prize money, courtesy of some sensational performances including a second in the Group 1 Albion Park Gold Cup and the 2015 Group 1 Brisbane Cup as well as a third in the 2016 Group 1 Winter Cup.

On top of that she has qualified for a further five group finals, including the 2015 Group 1 Albion Park Gold Cup and the 2016 Group 2 Topgun Stayers.

Due to turn four years of age next month, it is now or never for the 105-start veteran who comes into the final in a rich vein of form, having won six of her past seven starts.

Included in those victories was a dominant three length win in her heat of the Queensland Cup over Struggle Street, clocking a fast 34.71 over the 600m trip.

A noted backmarker, Cyndie’s Magic shouldn’t be worried by box eight as she is likely to drop back in the early stages before rattling home over the top of her rivals.

The biggest threat to Cyndie’s Magic appears to be My Awesome Magic which is ideally positioned in box two. The Peter Ruetschi-trained dog was dominant when winning his heat in 34.90 and is only going to get stronger with more 600m racing under his belt.

Chador Kahn (box four) also commands attention, despite being drawn poorly, with the son of Surf Lorian and Kitty Kahn stringing together some solid form against similar opposition in recent weeks.

Kwazii (box six) is a Victorian greyhound which doesn’t have the best overall strike rate, however he has been racing consistently of late against some classy chasers so he must be respected.

Fay’s Magic is drawn well in box one and if she can repeat her first sectionals from last week she should be in the race for a long way.

The Group 3 QLD Cup is race eight this Thursday night and is set to jump at 10:07pm AEDT.

Group 3 Queensland Cup – 600m – 10:07pm

Box One – Fay’s Magic

Black Bitch – 25.7kg – November 2013

Magic Sprite x All Hands On

Prizemoney: $33,920

Career: 53: 11-13-11

T/D: 7: 0-3-3

Box: 7 starts: 2 wins, 4 placings

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $11 with Sportsbet

Box Two – My Awesome Magic

Black Dog – 33.5kg – May 2014

Magic Sprite x Awesome Knocka

Prizemoney: $41,583

Career: 39: 18-5-6

T/D: 3: 1-0-2

Box: 5 starts: 3 wins, 2 placings

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $3.70 with Sportsbet

Box Three – Just Spiffing

Black Bitch – 27.6kg – March 2014

Fear Zafonic x True To You

Prizemoney: $27,254

Career: 59: 7-15-7

T/D: 21: 3-4-4

Box: 6 starts: 2 wins, 1 placing

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $81 with Bet365

Box Four – Chador Kahn

Brindle Dog – 28.4kg – March 2014

Surf Lorian x Kitty Kahn

Prizemoney: $46,561

Career: 67: 17-14-9

T/D: 6: 2-2-0

Box: 8 starts: 4 wins, 1 placing

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $11 with Sportsbet

Box Five – Struggle Street

Blue Dog – 29.0kg – March 2014

Swift Fancy x Joy The Weapon

Prizemoney: $37,550

Career: 37: 13-8-6

T/D: 1: 0-1-0

Box: 1 start: 0 wins, 0 placings

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $12 with Bet365

Box Six – Kwazii

Red Brindle Dog – 30.9kg – April 2014

Big Daddy Cool x Tricky Shelley

Prizemoney: $36,360

Career: 45: 6-14-6

T/D: 1: 0-0-1

Box: 6 starts: 0 wins, 2 placings

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $15 with Crownbet

Box Seven – Gelantipy Gold

Fawn Dog – 33.8kg – July 2014

Milldean Panther x El Fooling

Prizemoney: $28,920

Career: 36: 9-5-6

T/D: 4: 0-0-1

Box: 4 starts: 0 wins, 1 placing

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $51 with Sportsbet

Box Eight – Cyndie’s Magic

Black Bitch – 25.0kg – March 2013

Magic Sprite x Regal Silver

Prizemoney: $297,818

Career: 105: 35-28-14

T/D: 19: 10-4-2

Box: 10 starts: 5 wins, 3 placings

Best odds to win the Queensland Cup: $1.90 with William Hill

Tips: 8 - 2 - 1 - 4