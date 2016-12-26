Dundee Osprey wins 2016 Sale Cup

DUNDEE Osprey added another group 1 to his rap sheet on Monday night with a stunning triumph in the Sale Cup (650m).

Stepping well from box two, the black dog rolled straight to the front over Dewana Dimie (box six), stretching out to lead by three lengths through the catching pen.

Extending his lead down the back, the Geoff Scott-Smith-trained greyhound never looked to be in danger, striding to the line to score by 4.36 lengths over Crichton Bale (box one) in 37.88 on a rain affected track.

Aston Harvey (box three) ran a big race at $35 to fill the trifecta, whilst Zipping Kane (box seven) rounded out the exotics back in fourth position.

A son of Fabregas and Dundee Rose, Dundee Osprey has now won 17 of his 41 starts, including victories in the Group 1 Harrison-Dawson and the Group 1 Topgun, with his prize money earnings now in excess of $450,000.