Dundee Osprey wins 2016 Sale Cup

Monday 26th December 2016 by Katherine Ernst
Dundee Osprey wins 2016 Sale Cup

DUNDEE Osprey added another group 1 to his rap sheet on Monday night with a stunning triumph in the Sale Cup (650m).

Stepping well from box two, the black dog rolled straight to the front over Dewana Dimie (box six), stretching out to lead by three lengths through the catching pen.

Extending his lead down the back, the Geoff Scott-Smith-trained greyhound never looked to be in danger, striding to the line to score by 4.36 lengths over Crichton Bale (box one) in 37.88 on a rain affected track.

Aston Harvey (box three) ran a big race at $35 to fill the trifecta, whilst Zipping Kane (box seven) rounded out the exotics back in fourth position.

A son of Fabregas and Dundee Rose, Dundee Osprey has now won 17 of his 41 starts, including victories in the Group 1 Harrison-Dawson and the Group 1 Topgun, with his prize money earnings now in excess of $450,000.

Katherine Ernst

About Katherine Ernst (All Articles)

Katherine is a born and bred greyhound racing enthusiast from the Hunter Valley NSW. Growing up with greyhounds, she has an appreciation for all aspects of greyhound racing from breeding and rearing to training and retirement. Katherine has worked in many positions within the media industry, including as greyhound racing columnist for both the Maitland Mercury and the Greyhound Recorder and as a Producer for Sky Racing.

More Australian Greyhound Racing News & Betting Coverage Of New South Wales Racing

Menu