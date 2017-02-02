Dwyer hoping to break maiden group 1 status in National Futurity

MAINLINE Osti will give trainer Ashley Dwyer his first group 1 runner when she lines up to tackle Saturday night’s Group 1 National Futurity (520m) at Wentworth Park.

The black bitch qualified for the $75,000 final with a nippy 30.16 heat victory last weekend, showing pace in the early stages before racing past Princess Pout to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

The victory was her fifth at headquarters, while the daughter of Collision and Sizzling Osti hasn’t missed a top three finish at her past eight starts.

“She is going very well at the moment,” Dwyer told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“This race has been a long-term goal for quite a while, so it's great to see her starting to peak at the right time.”

Mainline Osti is renowned for her early speed, however she will face a tough task in the final from box six against two fellow lid-pingers in Striker Light and Up Hill Jill which have drawn well in boxes one and two respectively.

Dwyer concedes his charge will need luck in the early stages, but believes she could pinch the event if the run goes her way.

“She has won a couple from box six because she comes out running and has managed to get to the first turn and break them up, but the one and two in the final this Saturday have both got better first sections than her.

“If they are unhindered early then the race will be between them, but if they happen to get caught up then she is a chance.

“If she leads I don’t think she will get run down.”

A winner of eight of her 34 starts, Dwyer will be hoping Mainline Osti can emulate the group winning feats of many of her relatives on the weekend.

Mainline Osti hails from the famous ‘Osti’ line which has been a dominant breeding line in Australia since the 1970s and includes top class greyhounds such as Equability, Jessica Casey, Gun Law Osti, Elusive Odie and Pilgrim’s Star.

The 26-kilogram pocket rocket is set to have her own cheer squad on course for the final, including Dwyer’s 12-week old granddaughter, Grace.

“Grace is our good luck charm – she is three months old this week and I think the dogs have won for me nearly every time she has been at the track.

“It would be nice if that continues this week.”

The Group 1 National Futurity is race six at Wentworth Park on Saturday night and is set to jump at 9:13pm.

Group 1 National Futurity – market

1 – Striker Light $2.50

2 – Up Hill Jill $2.40

3 – Red Calibre $31

4 – Andrea Doria $7

5 – Jody Lee Kade $41

6 – Mainline Osti $8 with William Hill

7 – Daithy Allen $11

8 – Princess Pout $16

1st Res – Flying Mikayla $21

2nd Res – Carla Zeus $41