Falcon’s Fury Maitland Cup bound after Bulli Cup win

PAUL Braddon will be aiming to win back-to-back editions of the Group 2 Maitland Cup (450m) next month when he makes the long drive from Cowra to the Hunter Valley with his consistent speedster Falcon’s Fury.

Braddon won the showpiece last year with his boom youngster Marbo’s Magic and will be contesting the 2017 series with Falcon’s Fury following the black dog’s sensational win in the Group 2 Cyril Rowe Cup (472m) at Bulli on Saturday night.

Beginning well from box two, the son of Fabregas and Janderra’s Fury went stride for stride with Pedro Cerrano in the early stages before gaining momentum in the run around the turn, surging clear to score by three lengths in a fast 26.12.

Group 2 Gosford Cup winner Barking Bad ran on well to finish second, with Pedro Cerrano filling the trifecta back in third spot.

Despite the event being contested by some terrific greyhounds such as Victorian Bear’s Gold and track record holder El Magnifico, Braddon said he went into the race optimistic that his charge could make an impact and improve off his 26.28 heat win the week prior.

“We were hoping he would improve heading into the final, because most of the other dogs had been there quite a few times, but he was only having his third start at the track on Saturday,” Braddon told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“There wasn’t much between the lot of them leading into the race, but I was happy with the two box and I was just hoping he could jump because I knew he would have to be in front.

“Luckily he did and the rest is history. We are all very excited…it was a great thing to win the race so we are all very happy.”

Falcon’s Fury took his career record to 14 wins and four minor placings with the slashing victory with $91,940 in career earnings, a remarkable feat given that he is not quite two-years-old.

“We are very happy with him. He is two next month, so everything going to plan he could even be in this race again next year if he stays sound.

“I think we will have a good 12 months ahead – the plan at the moment is to now head to Maitland in a couple of week’s time for the Cup up there.

“After that if he pulls up well we will probably have a crack at the Golden Easter Egg – even though he is young we may as well because it’s not very often you get a dog like him and the chance to go in a race like the Easter Egg.”

Braddon, who owns and also bred Falcon’s Fury with his wife Pam, said it was a superb feeling having now trained two group winners, Falcon’s Fury and Marbo’s Magic, since getting involved in the sport more than 40 years ago.

“I have been in the dogs for a lot of years, travelling around with some good bush dogs, but not a lot of city class dogs," he said.

“It’s a nice feeling to be able to drive to Bulli thinking you are a big chance of taking out a big final like the Bulli Cup.

“Winning it was a bonus and it definitely makes all the hard work and effort worth it.

“On top of that to have bred him makes it even more special - you are there when they are born, feed them every day and do everything with them along the way.

“To see them grow up and cross the line first in the big races is very satisfying.”