NSW Greyhound trainer loses dogs due to bushfires

A GREYHOUND trainer in the central west of NSW has lost his entire property in a savage bushfire which ravaged a large area east of Dunedoo over the weekend.

Warren Jarvis, from Turill, just under 90km from Dunedoo, fled his property on Sunday when it was engulfed by flames.

"I've been watching the smoke since yesterday, before it came up around the hill," he said.

"I was up around the back paddock to see how close it was and I took off because I could see some flames.

“I came straight onto the main road here and saw all the flames just come over the hill and go mad.

"My house and all my property is totally gone. Thirty-three greyhounds, other cats, all my chooks, probably my sheep and cattle."

Jarvis trained 24 winners throughout 2016, with most of the success throughout his training career being at Bathurst, Dubbo, Mudgee, Lithgow and The Gardens.

Some of his greyhounds had proven more than handy, including Yap Trap and Country Dancer which had won 10 and 13 races respectively.

It is believed a number of properties have been destroyed by the blaze east of Dunedoo towards Black Stump Way, Leadville and Coolah.

The fire was moving quickly on Sunday afternoon, reaching speeds of up to 12km/hour.

“The information we have is that a number of homes have been impacted by fire in that area,” Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers told the ABC.

“We have to get in there and have a look at that later on.”

By Sunday night, the fire had grown so large that it was creating its own weather system, with residents northwest of Black Stump Way and Leadville urged to leave towards Dunedoo or Mendooran if they had a clear route.

Meanwhile, residents of Uarbry, Turill and Cassilis were told to seek shelter, with the Royal Fire Service declaring it too late to leave.

The immediate threat to property from bushfires was downgraded on Monday morning as a result of cooler and calmer conditions over Sunday night, however the RFS are still warning people the danger is far from over.

A resident of Uarbry, east of Dunedoo, told the ABC that the small country town had been all but wiped out in the bush fire, which the RFS have called the Sir Ivan Fire, that had burned more than 41,000 hectares by Monday morning.

The Sir Ivan Fire was one of more than 100 being battled by firefighters across NSW on Sunday. The fire had been downgraded to Watch and Act level, one level below emergency, just before 6am on Monday.

However, an RFS spokesperson said residents still needed to monitor the conditions, with the fire remaining un-contained.

"The fire is currently burning to the east of Dunedoo moving in a northerly direction towards Black Stump Way, Leadville and Coolah.

"Although conditions are easing, people in the area should remain vigilant and prepared to implement their bushfire survival plan.

"People in the areas of Leadville, Turill, Cassilis and Coolah should remain vigilant and prepared to implement their bush fire survival plan.

"Follow the directions of firefighters in the area. Telecommunications may be disrupted in the area due to power outages."

Australian Racing Greyhound has reached out to the family of Mr. Jarvis for further information on his condition and will bring you news as soon as possible.