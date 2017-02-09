Cyndie’s Magic shines in Group 3 QLD Cup

CYNDIE'S Magic asserted her authority as the best greyhound in the Sunshine State with an emphatic display in Thursday night's Group 3 Queensland Cup at Albion Park.

The black bitch (pictured winning her heat) was only fairly away from box eight and dropped back to the tail of the field in the early stages.

Meanwhile, out in front it was Faye's Magic (box one) past the post on the first occasion, but she was quickly joined and headed by My Awesome Magic (box two) which kicked away heading down the back straight.

Down the back Cyndie's Magic began weaving her way through the pack, however past the 600m boxes she was still spotting the leader around five lengths.

On the home turn it was still My Awesome Magic out in front, but Cyndie's Magic had worked her way into third spot and was charging after the leader.

Half way down the straight it appeared that My Awesome Magic may hold on, but little Cyndie dug deep, forging her way to the front and surging clear to score by half-a-length in a fast 34.80.

My Awesome Magic held on for second, with Kwazii (box six) filling the trifecta back in third spot.

Trained by Bill Elson, Cyndie's Magic has now won 36 of her 106 starts with an additional 42 minor placings, whilst her career earnings are now in excess of $320,000.

The daughter of Magic Sprite and Regal Silver is now set to focus on the Group 1 Rookie Rebel (600m) which will be run at The Meadows on February 18.

PICTURE CREDIT: Dan Costello