Full steam ahead for Cyndie’s Magic towards Rookie Rebel

QUEENSLAND conditioner Bill Elson is optimistic of his chances of taking out next Saturday’s Group 1 Rookie Rebel (600m) at The Meadows with his brilliant greyhound, Cyndie’s Magic.

The daughter of Magic Sprite and Regal Silver is one of eight hand-picked finalists for the $75,000 race and is in sensational form heading into the feature, having won seven of her past eight starts.

Cyndie’s Magic rounded out her preparation for the coveted Rookie Rebel with an emphatic win in Thursday night’s Group 3 Queensland Cup (600m) at Albion Park, her first group success at her 10th attempt.

Having run placings in three group 1 events, Cyndie’s Magic was certainly overdue for a major win, with Elson elated with her performance.

“I am over the moon with her, she is a special dog,” Elson told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“She has been unlucky in a couple of big finals, but with that being said she is always up against the good dogs in the group races.

“I thought she had a chance last night because it doesn’t seem to matter what box she gets – she always drops back last and then comes home strongly.

“When they got back around to the 600m boxes last night I started getting confident – she was up too close to the leader.

“[My Awesome Magic] is a good dog – I can’t take anything away from him – but when she was four lengths off him I thought she’d be too good for him – she runs them all down.”

The victory was her 36th at start 106, with her career earnings now in excess of $323,000.

Amazingly, Cyndie’s Magic has won from 431m through to 710m, making her one of the most versatile greyhounds in training.

“She has a chance in anything she goes in from 400m through to 700m… I could put her back over 500m next week if wanted to, she is just so versatile.”

But Cyndie’s Magic won’t be stepping back down to the sprints, with the 25-kilogram pocket rocket now one of the leading contenders for the Rookie Rebel.

“I expect her to go well,” Elson said.

“She has been to The Meadows once before but she wasn’t really right at the time, but now she is going great and I give her a big chance.

“She puts in every week, that’s the best thing about her. Some dogs will go good one week and then run a couple of bad ones, but she tries every single time you put her around.”

PICTURE CREDIT: Dan Costello