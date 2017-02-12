Tony Brett duo claim time honours in Vince Curry heats

CHAMPION Queensland conditioner Tony Brett unveiled a couple of exciting youngsters on Saturday night in the heats of the Group 2 Vince Curry Memorial Maiden (520m) at Ipswich.

One of those, Matthew Terrance, a son of Kiowa Mon Manny and Flying Mozoltov, scored by the biggest margin of the night, ten-and-three-quarter-lengths, when successful in the third qualifier. Jumping from box seven, Matthew Terrance exploded from the traps, carving across to take the lead in the early stages. Once in front the black dog continued to extend his lead, defeating Visigoth (box four) in a fast 30.53.

Brett’s other heat winner was Opal Nera which also clocked 30.53 in the final qualifier of the night. The 35.8-kilogram powerhouse recorded the fastest first section of the night, a blistering 5.28 from box one, before stretching out to score by eight-and-a-half-lengths over Kulu Rusty (box four).

Also scoring an impressive win from box one was Rather Dapper for trainer John Mccarthy. The son of Dyna Lachlan and Pearl Za Zinger was first into stride at box rise and was never behind another runner, defeating Scipio Africanus (box two) by four-and-a-half-lengths in 30.54.

After the disappointment of having to withdraw his star greyhound Outside Pass from next weekend’s Group 1 Rookie Rebel, Tony Apap had his spirits lifted by Enjoy The Show (box one) in the opening Vince Curry heat. A younger half-brother to Outside Pass, Enjoy The Show matched motors with Regal Hope (box five) in the early stages, before pushing up along the fence around the first turn and kicking clear. Once out on the bunny it was a case of times and margins, with the black dog defeating No Not Me (box four) by more than seven lengths in 30.66.

Kulu Eagle scored a soaring win in the fourth heat, overcoming a poor start to record a 31.25 win from box eight. In a messy affair, Kulu Eagle was pushed wide around the first turn, but regained his balance and set off after the leader, cruising into second spot coming off the back straight. With the leader in his sights, the July 2015 whelp switched back to the inside in the home straight, storming to the front to score over Matriculate (box three).

The fifth heat went to another red-rugged runner, with Prater’s Saint proving too strong in 30.98. The red fawn dog, a son of Golden Easter Egg winner Tonk, was having his first start for trainer Brodie Prater and despite an ordinary beginning, was able to rail through to assume the lead around the first turn. After he found the front, Prater’s Saint never looked in danger, defeating Smooth Claudia (box three) by one-and-three-quarter-lengths.

Bikini Cloud (box seven) was a dominant heat winner for Glenn Smith in the sixth qualifier. The white and blue bitch was beaten for speed by roughie Fab Fit (box four) in the early stages, stalking the leader down the back before unleashing a powerful run, circling around the outside to take up to top spot. Once in front, the daughter of Banjo Boy and Three’s A Cloud sprinted clear to score by five lengths in a nippy 30.55.

Prominent conditioner Darren Russell took out heat seven with Lockety Brin (box six). The black dog was second into stride behind race favourite Cyclone Barci (box one), but showed plenty of field sense, switching back to the fence around the first turn to rail through and take the lead. Despite a late challenge from Roll So Deep (box seven), Lockety Brin was too good in the run to the line, passing the post two-and-three-quarter-lengths clear in 30.62.

The remaining heat of the night was also won in slick time, with Galleon avoiding early interference on the first turn to slip through and take the lead. The son of Fabregas and Cool Pyjamas scored by more than four lengths over odds-on favourite Jalapeno (box one) in a quick 30.67, with Codrington Kid (box three) running a good race after finding early bother to finish third.

Semi-finals of the Group 2 Vince Curry Maiden Memorial will be run next Saturday, with the $48,125-to-the-winner final set to be held on February 25.