Stewards’ wrap: four trainers found guilty over positive swabs

TONY Interligi has been fined after being found guilty of a breach of the prohibited substance rule, GAR 83(2)(3).

The charge was issued after Interligi’s greyhound, Inter Sandra, returned a positive urine sample to the category two prohibited substance, piroxicam, when it was presented to compete at Geelong on August 9, 2016.

A non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drug, piroxicam was believed to have shown in the sample after Interligi admitting to rubbing a gel sold as ‘Feldene’ onto the greyhound a day or two prior to the event in question.

Interligi plead guilty to the charge, with stewards deciding to impose a $1500 fine - $500 of which was suspended for 12 months pending no further breaches of GAR 83.

Inter Sandra was also disqualified from the race at Geelong.

Cobalt positives for two Vic trainers

Robert Gore faced the RADB late last month after he was charged with four rule breaches relating to GAR 83(1A) and GAR 83(2)(3).

The charges were issued after Gore’s greyhound, Orchard Road, returned two positive urine samples to cobalt when racing at Warrnambool on June 16 and 23, 2016.

Under the rules of racing, the threshold for cobalt in a greyhound’s system is 100 nanograms per millilitre, with the samples taken showing mass concentrations of 178 an 249 nanograms respectively.

Gore made the submission that his feeding regime included the supplements Rapidfero and Ferramo, both of which contain cobalt.

Whilst he was not aware that the supplements contained cobalt, Gore pleaded guilty to the charges which related to the administration of a prohibited substance and presenting a greyhound to race when it is not free of a prohibited substance.

The RADB handed down a 12-month disqualification, with nine months suspended pending no further breaches of GAR 83 in the next year, for both of the GAR 83 administration charges, to be served concurrently. The RADB made the decision not to impose an extra penalty for the presentation charges.

Also the subject of an inquiry in relation to a cobalt positive was Greg Bromley who was slapped with a breach of GAR 83(1A) and GAR 83(2)(3) after his greyhound Lemon Patchwork tested positive for the substance after competing at Shepparton on August 22, 2016.

Bromley conceded to injecting Lemon Patchwork with B12 and Hemoplex two days prior to the event in question, whilst he also gave evidence that he used Livamol in the feed of the greyhound, unaware that it contained cobalt.

Bromley plead guilty to the charges and was disqualified for 15-months, with nine months suspended pending no further breaches of GAR 83 in the next 12 months, with the disqualification commencing on February 2, 2017.

Lemon Patchwork was also disqualified from the event in question.

Orchard Road was also disqualified from both races.

Lengthy ban for positive swabs

Alan Provest recently fronted a Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) stewards’ inquiry charged with two breaches of the prohibited substance rule, GAR 83(2).

The first charge came after his greyhound Londonderry Lass returned a positive urine sample when competing at Nowra on November 2, 2015, whilst the second charge was in relation to the greyhound Excel Like Moses which returned a positive urine sample when competing at Richmond on April 13, 2016.

The prohibited substances in question were 5beta-androstane-3alpha, 17 beta-diol and tetrahydrozoline respectively. Provest plead guilty to the first charge and not guilty to the second, however, stewards found him guilty of both and handed down a total disqualification of 38 weeks.

The greyhounds were also disqualified from their respective events.

Jessup notified of positive swab

Greyhound Racing SA (GRSA) have notified trainer Brodie Jessup that his greyhound Asa Flying Spur returned a positive urine sample to desmethylvenlafaxine when competing at Angle Park on December 15, 2016.

Jessup will now be required to attend an inquiry, at a date to be fixed, where charges may be laid.