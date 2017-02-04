Striker Light ignites National Futurity final

STRIKER Light scored the biggest win of her career on Saturday night, taking out the Group 1 National Futurity (520m) at Wentworth Park.

Stepping brilliantly from box one, the Brett Bravo-trained speedster was able to rail underneath the race favourite, Up Hill Jill (box two), in the early stages, sprinting clear in the race around the first turn.

Once on the bunny it was a case of times and margins, with the black bitch stretching out beautifully in the run to the line to score by two-and-three-quarter lengths in 29.74.

It was all Victorian trifecta, with team Dailly running third with the consistent Daithy Allen (box seven).

Despite taking on a tough field, Brett Bravo said he was expecting Striker Light to perform well in the $75,000-to-the-winner event.

“Her best asset is obviously her early speed – last week she got beat up pretty bad and I think the track was a little bit slower,” Bravo said post-race.

“With the box draw tonight we thought she had a massive chance – she has run 29.30 at Sandown which was her first 500 so we are just wrapt [with her].”

The daughter of KC And All and Pretty Fancy is owned by George Farrugia and has now won nine of her 13 career starts, with prize money earnings now in excess of $110,000.

After a tough preparation, Bravo said he will now rest his star bitch before tackling further group glory closer to home.

“She’ll have a few weeks off now and then head towards the Australian Cup series – she has had five weeks [at Wentworth Park] in a row…she’s done a lot of travelling for a young dog."