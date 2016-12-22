Zipping Bruiser wins 2016 Group 1 Hobart Thousand

Thursday 22nd December 2016 by Katherine Ernst
ZIPPING Bruiser upstaged a sensational field on Thursday night to take out the Group 1 Hobart Thousand (461m).

Trained by young gun Victorian conditioner Matt Lanigan, Zipping Bruiser was cleanly away from box six and was able to get a clear run in the early stages, settling in third position behind El Grand Amigo (box one) and American Monster (box five).

Heading around the home turn, American Monster started drifting back, with Zipping Bruiser hooking to the outside of the track and producing a powerful finish to score over a fast-finishing Chief Jackpot (box eight). American Monster surged again in the closing stages to fill the trifecta for Ashlee Terry.

Clocking 26.00, Zipping Bruiser has now won 11 of his 30 starts with an additional nine minor placings, with Thursday night's winner's cheque taking his career earnings above the $100,000 mark.

A son of Don't Knocka Him and Tricky Gypsy, Zipping Bruiser gave Lanigan his biggest success as a trainer, with the victory a remarkable feat given he only took out his trainer's licence just over three months ago.

