Trainer banned for 10 years for firing a gun during inspection

ROSEDALE trainer Paul Andrews has been banned from greyhound racing for a decade after being found guilty of a string of offences, including assaulting a steward at his property in August 2015.

All up, Andrews was charged with five rule breaches, one of which was under GAR 86(o). That charge was laid after it was alleged that Andrews discharged a firearm in the vicinity of GRV officials while at his property on August 11, 2015. The RADB determined to impose a 10-year disqualification for this offence.

Andrews was also charged under GAR 86(g) for wilfully obstructing the GRV officials whilst they were trying to conduct a kennel inspection.

The inquiry heard that the charge included the discharge of the firearm, an attempt from Andrews to take the iPad of steward Adam Evans and for swearing at the officials to get off his property. On this charge he was banned for two years, to be served concurrently with the breach of GAR 86(o).

Charge three also related to GAR 86(g) after it was alleged that Andrews wilfully threatened the GRV officials – for this breach he was also given two years’ disqualification, once again to be served concurrently.

The next charge, another breach of GAR 86(g) was laid after it was alleged that Andrews wilfully assaulted Adam Evans. The inquiry heard that Andrews launched at Evans and pushed and shoved him. For this breach he was banned for five years, to be served concurrently.

The final charge was in relation to GAR 86(f) after Andrews swore at the GRV officials. For this breach he was banned for one year, to be served concurrently with the previous charges.

Andrews’ suspension was backdated to commence on the date of his original suspension, August 17 2015.

Partington disqualified

Isobel Partington recently faced a RADB inquiry charged with two breaches relating to the administration of a prohibited substance and presenting a greyhound to race when not free of a prohibited substance.

The charges followed a positive urine sample taken from the greyhound Belron Brum at Cranbourne on July 8, 2016, which was tested and found to contain arsenic at a mass concentration higher than the allowed threshold of 800ng per millilitre.

The swab showed a readying of 2600ng per millilitre.

Partington pleaded not guilty to the charges but could not give an explanation as to why the positive swab had occurred. However, she alleged that the greyhound may have eaten the vomit of a dead fox which may have been baited with arsenic. This explanation was deemed to be implausible.

The RADB considered factors in the case including that an out of competition test sample on August 11, 2016, showed Belron Brum had a urinary arsenic concentration of only 21 nanograms per millilitre.

Stewards found Partington guilty as charged and handed down a six months disqualification on the administration charge and a three months disqualification on the presentation charge, to be served concurrently.

Belrom Brum was also disqualified from the race, with Partington’s disqualification period set to commence on February 26, 2017.

Johnson handed down suspended disqualification and fine

Garry Johnson also fronted the RADB recently, with four charges relating to administering and presenting a greyhound to race not free of a prohibited substance, 83 (1A) and 83 (2)(3).

The charges related to the greyhounds Hugh Made Who and Shakey Benz which returned a positive urine sample to arsenic above the allowed threshold at Cranbourne and Healesville on June 15 and July 10 respectively.

Charges 1, 2, and 3 were struck out on application from the stewards, who only pursued the charge relating to the presentation of Shakey Benz at Healesville on July 10.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge and gave evidence that the positive swab may have occurred as a result of the greyhound chewing the pine bedding in its kennel prior to the race.

Upon considering the circumstances, the RADB found Johnson guilty and imposed a six months disqualification, fully suspended pending no further breaches of GAR 83 within the next six months. He was also slapped with a $1000 fine.

Shakey Benz was disqualified from the event in question.

Chappelow fined

Prominent New South Wales trainer Ken Chappelow has been found guilty of breaching the prohibited substance rule and fined by Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW).

Chappelow entered an early guilty plea to a breach of GAR 83(2) after his greyhound Vintage Charm returned a positive urine sample to flunixin when racing at Wentworth Park on October 19, 2016.

Upon considering the circumstances, stewards imposed a fine of $625 whilst they also disqualified the greyhound from the event in question.

Fahey suspended

Also facing the GRNSW stewards this week was Arthur Fahey, who was charged with a breach of GAR 83(2) after his greyhound Arthur Drum returned a positive urine sample to cobalt when competing at Wagga on November 25, 2016.

Fahey entered an early guilty plea whilst stewards determined throughout the inquiry that there were no aggravating factors present.

The steward imposed a suspension of 15 weeks and also disqualified the greyhound from the relevant event.

Crossley fined

John Crossley has been fined $625 by GRNSW stewards after being found guilty of breaching the prohibited substance rule.

The charges were laid after Crossley’s greyhound Bridgey’s Boy returned a urine sample which showed the presence of the prohibited substances phenylbutazone and its metabolites oxyphenbutazone and gamma-hydroxyphenylbutazone when competing at Dubbo on April 24, 2016.

Crossley pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty at an inquiry into the matter.

Factors considered before the fine was issued included the low level of the substance detected, Crossley’s contribution to the industry and that fact that he had been licensed since 1975 with no prior positive swabs.