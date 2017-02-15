Trainer suspended following cocaine & amphetamine positive

PROMINENT central west trainer Jeanette Foley has been slapped with an interim suspension by Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) after one of her greyhounds returned a positive urine sample to amphetamine and benzoylecgonine.

Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine, whilst amphetamine, also known by it’s street name speed, is a potent central nervous system stimulant.

Both illegal substances were found in the sample taken from the greyhound Queen Tarro after it competed at Wentworth Park on November 9, 2016.

Given the seriousness of the substances detected, GRNSW made the swift decision to suspend Foley’s licence pending an inquiry into the matter.

Foley is a well-known trainer in NSW, having trained numerous chasers from her property at Guerie such as Lil Miss Sparkle, Taros Miss, Kaiser King and Tinker King.

Queen Taro, a daughter of Dyna Tron and Miss Taro, has been a sensational money-spinner, winning 18 of her 47 starts, including the race on November 9, 2016, which was won in 31.19.

Trainer receives fine for Human Growth Hormone

A controversial and publicised case against NSW trainer Scott Austen has resulted in a $750 fine after he was found guilty of possessing a prohibited substance under GAR 84(4).

The charges were laid after Austen was found to have a quantity of Human Growth Hormone, the active ingredient in Novatropin, at his training property on June 29, 2016.

Austen entered a guilty plea, with stewards considering numerous factors including that none of his greyhounds returned a positive urine sample to the banned substance when they were swabbed at the property on June 29.

Lengthy suspension for banned substance

Leith McHugh was recently the subject of a GRNSW stewards’ inquiry charged with a breach of the prohibited substance rule, GAR 83(2).

The charges were laid after McHugh’s greyhound, See That, returned a positive urine sample to the prohibited substances amphetamine and caffeine when competing at Grafton on July 25, 2016.

Despite stewards contacting McHugh various times, the trainer did not respond to the charge which is considered as a plea of not guilty.

At the inquiry into the matter, stewards found McHugh guilty of presenting the greyhound to race when it was not free of a prohibited substance.

Upon considering the evidence, including the high levels of the prohibited substances in the sample, stewards decided to impose a six-year disqualification which commenced on February 1, 2017.

The greyhound was also disqualified from the relevant event.

Three NSW trainers face stewards over arsenic swabs

Three NSW greyhound trainers have faced a stewards’ inquiry after their greyhounds returned positive urine samples to arsenic.

Leading conditioner Christine Proctor was implicated after her greyhound Sheez All That returned a positive urine sample when competing at Gosford on November 15, 2016.

Prominent northern rivers trainer Sonia Kempshall had three greyhounds return positive swabs to arsenic, all of which were at Casino – Palazzo, Price Rise and Slender Jappa on August 12, October 4 and October 14 respectively.

Hunter Valley trainer Lena Sweetman’s greyhound Short Signature also swabbed positive for arsenic when competing at Gosford on October 25, 2016.

All three trainers plead guilty to breaches of GAR 83(2), with Proctor and Kempshall both receiving $750 fines, meanwhile Sweetman was handed down a suspension of six weeks.

Hefty fine for Gale

GRNSW stewards recently conducted an inquiry into the findings in the urine sample taken from the greyhound Gloria’s Bills when it won at Wentworth Park on July 6, 2016.

Stewards charged the greyhound’s trainer John Gale with a breach of GAR 83(2) with the urine sample testing positive for guaifenesin, a medication often used to loosen congestion in the chest and throat.

Gale entered an early guilty plea and appeared before the inquiry to give evidence and make submissions in regards to penalty.

Upon considering the circumstances of the case, stewards determined that a fine of $1,125 was the appropriate penalty.

Ashley Bock faces misconduct charges

Queensland trainer Ashley Bock recently faced the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) faced with three charges.

The first charge was for a breach of rule GAR 86(f)(i) after it was alleged that Bock improperly conducted himself by verbally abusing and threatening steward Michael Coogan via a telephone call to Mr Elliot Joseph. Bock plead not guilty, but was found guilty as charged and was fined $1000, with half suspended for 12 months under GAR 95(3).

The second charge related to a breach of GAR 106 after Bock failed to notify the QRIC within two working days that the greyhound Irish Auscech had been euthanised. Bock plead guilty and was fined $200.

His third rule breach was under LR 24(17) after Bock failed to notify Racing Queensland of his change of address within two days. Bock plead not guilty but was found guilty as charged and fined $100.

Don Turner appeals sentence

South Australian trainer Don Turner has successfully appealed the severity of a penalty imposed by Greyhound Racing South Australia (GRSA) stewards after being found guilty of a breach of GAR 83(2).

Turner was found guilty of a breach of the prohibited substance rule after his greyhound Bull Titan returned a positive urine sample to cobalt when it won at Gawler on July 31, 2016.

Turner was handed down a six-month disqualification by GRSA, but feeling this was too harsh, took the decision to the Racing Appeals Tribunal.

Turner gave evidence that the positive swab could have resulted from using the product Ferramo-D too close to the race in question. Also taken into consideration was that the reading in the sample was only slightly above the allowed threshold.

The Racing Appeals Tribunal decided to alter the penalty to four months’ disqualification with a fine of $1000 - $500 of which was suspended pending no similar rule breaches within the next 12 months.

Halliday faces stewards over cobalt swab

GRSA concluded an inquiry last Friday into the analysis of two post-race urine samples taken from greyhounds trained by Robert Halliday.

Both samples, taken from the greyhounds Homer and Redda, showed the presence of cobalt in excess of the 100ng/mL threshold.

Stewards subsequently slapped Halliday with two breaches of GAR 83(2) to which he plead guilty.

Upon considering the evidence presented in the case, stewards imposed a six-month disqualification for each charge, to be served concurrently, starting from February 19, 2017.

Stewards also disqualified Homer from winning at Mount Gambier on September 9, 2016, and Redda from winning at Mount Gambier on October 14, 2016.

Armstrong guilty of prohibited substance breach

Hoppers Crossing trainer Chris Armstrong recently faced the Victorian Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board (RADB) charged with a breach of GAR 83(1A) and GAR 83 (2)(3).

The charges were laid after Armstrong’s greyhound Nirvana Armo returned a positive pre-race urine sample to cobalt higher than the allowed threshold when presented to compete at Ballarat on September 5, 2016.

Armstrong pleaded guilty to the charges which related to administering a prohibited substance and presenting a greyhound to race when not free of a prohibited substance.

During the investigation, Armstrong gave evidence that he used a product known as Animo Cal Plus by Rapidvite without being aware that the supplement contained cobalt and vitamin b12.

In assessing the penalty, the RADB considered the specifics of the case and decided to hand down a 15-month disqualification, with nine months suspended pending no further breaches of the prohibited substance rule within the next 15 months.

His disqualification period will commence on February 22, 2017.

Joy Mills fined

Joy Mills also faced the RADB recently after being charged with a breach of the prohibited substance rule. The breach related to Mills’ greyhound Fancy Minter which returned a positive urine sample to procaine when presented to race at Sale on October 16, 2016.

Mills pleaded guilty to the charge and gave evidence that the swab may have resulted from feeding her greyhound knackery meat rather than meat for human consumption.

Subsequently, Mills was handed down a $1500 fine, with $500 suspended for 12 months pending no further breaches of GAR 83 during that time.

Mizzi decision affirmed on appeal

Charles Mizzi recently appealed the severity of a penalty he was handed down by the RADB after being found guilty of four breaches relating to LR 83 (1A) and GAR 83 (2).

Mizzi was found guilty of administering and presenting two of his greyhounds to race when not free of a prohibited substance, with both dogs returning urine samples which showed the presence of cobalt higher than the allowed threshold.

Mizzi was disqualified for 15 months with nine months suspended, pending no further breaches of GAR 83 within the following 12 months.

Mizzi took the matter to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) which had granted a stay of proceedings in regards to his disqualification, however after the recent hearing, the RADB decision was affirmed and the stay of proceedings was set aside, with the period of disqualification coming into effect.