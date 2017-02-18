Burn One Down bursts through for first group 1 in Zoom Top

BURN One Down broke through for his first group 1 triumph on Saturday night when claiming the invitation-only Zoom Top (725m) at The Meadows.

Stepping from box two as the $1.45 favourite, the black dog found interference in the early stages but was able to maintain his balance through the first turn, railing through to slip into second spot at the winning post on the first occasion.

The Jason Thompson-trained dog switched to the outside of leader It’s A Bird (box one) heading through the catching pen, slipping into top gear and sprinting clear down the back straight.

Swinging for home and Burn One Down was in a race of his own, crossing the line nine lengths clear of kennel mate Trip To Eden (box three) in 42.23.

Jaimandy Hatty (box six) ran on well to grab third, with It’s A Bird tiring late into fourth spot.

Thompson was elated with his star stayer after the event, explaining that the son of Buck Fever and Fancy Jaffa had matured dramatically in the past six months.

“He has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time – he is some dog,” Thompson said.

“I think he had to learn his craft – no doubt six months ago he would have been in that spot [early] and at the winning post the first time he probably would have been back near last [and tonight] he is up there nearly leading.

“He began well and then pushed [up] hard – he held his spot really well past the 600m boxes – I thought he might have been in a bit of trouble there but he pushed the nine out of the road.

“He really got going and put his foot down once he got past the red and opened up like you wanted to see him do.”

Burn One Down, owned and bred by the Pringle family, has now won 22 of his 37 starts with Saturday’s winner’s cheque elevating his prize money earnings above the $300,000 mark.

“He is a great dog and it is a pleasure to train him for Rose, Danielle, Jack and Dave – they are great people, real greyhound people so it is a big honour to train for them,” Thompson said.

“He really had to bustle hard and push hard and to still win the way he did and run the time he did – it’s fantastic.

“If he had of run 43.26 we would have been happy.”

Burn One Down will now head towards the Group 1 Australian Stayers, the heats of which will be held over the same track and trip next Saturday night.

“It’s exciting – just racing here with the dog it’s very exciting just knowing how much he loves the place.”