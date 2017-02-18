Fanta Bale sizzles in the 2017 Rookie Rebel

FANTA Bale scored her second group 1 triumph with a tenacious victory in Saturday night’s Group 1 Rookie Rebel (600m) at The Meadows.

The black bitch missed the start slightly but showed excellent dash to rail through and take the lead around the first turn, kicking clear ahead of Blazin’ Bomber (box five).

Despite plenty of pressure from Blazin’ Bomber, Fanta Bale was able to maintain the lead in the run to the line, scoring by just over one-and-a-half-lengths in a fast 34.16.

Blazin’ Bomber stuck on well for second, with first reserve Extreme Magic filling the trifecta back in third.

Trained by Rob Britton, the success added to Fanta Bale’s win in the Group 1 Hume Cup (600m) late last year, with kennel representative Peter Riley full of praise for the bonny bitch after the race.

“Early pace decided the race – she got in front, there was a bit of a clash with the red [Reefton Treasure] which put it out of the race unfortunately, but once she is in front she can really go,” Riley said.

“She is one of these dogs when she gets in front she just goes and goes – she will hold just about any dog off now; we’ve got that much confidence in her.”

Fanta Bale, a daughter of David Bale and Ucme Typhoon, has now won 18 of her 27 starts with prize money earnings now sitting above the $256,000 mark.

Fanta Bale is now expected to drop back in trip next week for a crack at the $250,000 Group 1 Australian Cup series held over 525m.