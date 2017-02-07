Fields announced for Temlee, Rookie Rebel & Zoom Top

THE fields have been announced for the Group 1 Temlee (525m), the Group 1 Rookie Rebel (600m) and the Group 1 Zoom Top (725m), all of which are set to be run at The Meadows on February 18.
Each field has been hand-picked by a panel based on their recent performances, ensuring the best of the best line up in each event in pursuit of the riches.
All up, the 24 greyhounds which have made the starting fields have won a combined 525 races for a whopping $5.67 million in prize money earnings – not bad, eh?
The fields are listed below, in alphabetical order, with the box draw for each race set to be conducted this Saturday night.
Group 1 Temlee
Ando’s Mac
Aston Bolero
Jesaulenko
Lightning Frank
Pantera Nera
Striker Light
Worm Burner
Zambora Brockie
Group 1 Rookie Rebel
Blazin’ Bomber
Buck Forty
Cyndie’s Magic
Dundee Osprey
Fanta Bale
Lithgow Panther
Outside Pass
Reefton Treasure
Group 1 Zoom Top
Bogie Bekim
Burn One Down
Dublin Bull
It’s A Bird
Jaimandy Hatty
Springvale Bryne
Teddy Monelli
Trip To Eden