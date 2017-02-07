Fields announced for Temlee, Rookie Rebel & Zoom Top

THE fields have been announced for the Group 1 Temlee (525m), the Group 1 Rookie Rebel (600m) and the Group 1 Zoom Top (725m), all of which are set to be run at The Meadows on February 18.

Each field has been hand-picked by a panel based on their recent performances, ensuring the best of the best line up in each event in pursuit of the riches.

All up, the 24 greyhounds which have made the starting fields have won a combined 525 races for a whopping $5.67 million in prize money earnings – not bad, eh?

The fields are listed below, in alphabetical order, with the box draw for each race set to be conducted this Saturday night.

Group 1 Temlee

Ando’s Mac

Aston Bolero

Jesaulenko

Lightning Frank

Pantera Nera

Striker Light

Worm Burner

Zambora Brockie

Group 1 Rookie Rebel

Blazin’ Bomber

Buck Forty

Cyndie’s Magic

Dundee Osprey

Fanta Bale

Lithgow Panther

Outside Pass

Reefton Treasure

Group 1 Zoom Top

Bogie Bekim

Burn One Down

Dublin Bull

It’s A Bird

Jaimandy Hatty

Springvale Bryne

Teddy Monelli

Trip To Eden