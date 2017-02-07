Fields announced for Temlee, Rookie Rebel & Zoom Top

Tuesday 7th February 2017 by Katherine Ernst
The Meadows

THE fields have been announced for the Group 1 Temlee (525m), the Group 1 Rookie Rebel (600m) and the Group 1 Zoom Top (725m), all of which are set to be run at The Meadows on February 18.

Each field has been hand-picked by a panel based on their recent performances, ensuring the best of the best line up in each event in pursuit of the riches.

All up, the 24 greyhounds which have made the starting fields have won a combined 525 races for a whopping $5.67 million in prize money earnings – not bad, eh?

The fields are listed below, in alphabetical order, with the box draw for each race set to be conducted this Saturday night.

Group 1 Temlee

Ando’s Mac
Aston Bolero
Jesaulenko
Lightning Frank
Pantera Nera
Striker Light
Worm Burner
Zambora Brockie

Group 1 Rookie Rebel

Blazin’ Bomber
Buck Forty
Cyndie’s Magic
Dundee Osprey
Fanta Bale
Lithgow Panther
Outside Pass
Reefton Treasure

Group 1 Zoom Top

Bogie Bekim
Burn One Down
Dublin Bull
It’s A Bird
Jaimandy Hatty
Springvale Bryne
Teddy Monelli
Trip To Eden

Katherine Ernst

Katherine is a born and bred greyhound racing enthusiast from the Hunter Valley NSW. Growing up with greyhounds, she has an appreciation for all aspects of greyhound racing from breeding and rearing to training and retirement. Katherine has worked in many positions within the media industry, including as greyhound racing columnist for both the Maitland Mercury and the Greyhound Recorder and as a Producer for Sky Racing.

