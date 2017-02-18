Lightning Frank bolts in to win the Group 1 Temlee

LIGHTNING Frank has upstaged the best sprinters in the country to take out the Group 1 Temlee (525m) at The Meadows on Saturday night.

Spearing the lids from box seven, the Matt Wright-trained dog strode straight to the early lead, taking up the top spot from Pantera Nera (box four) and Jesaulenko (box five) in the run through the first turn.

Down the back the son of Black Magic Opal and Kirabilli Abbie extended his lead, sprinting to the line to score by two lengths over Jesaulenko in a brilliant 29.67.

Race favourite Zambora Brockie (box two) found bother but ran a massive race to finish third.

“He went really good – that’s the best he has begun and he picked a good night to do it,” Wright said.

Lightning Frank has now won 15 of his 25 starts including a brilliant win in January’s Group 1 Silver Chief Classic.

He has been a life-changing greyhound for Wright, a hobby trainer based at Allansford.

“To step up to this level and do it again it’s really awesome, but I’ve got a massive team of people who help me at home – my dad in particular so it’s a huge thrill.

“It’s an awesome feeling – it’s unbelievable.

“But we are just hobby trainers, the dog does it all really.”

Lightning Frank has now won $277,920 and moves into next week’s Group 1 Australian Cup series as one of the leading contenders.