Roughie wins 2017 Group 2 Cranbourne Cup

CRACKERJACK Choc caused a boilover on Saturday night when winning the Group 2 Cranbourne Cup (520m) at double figure odds.

Beginning from box two, the Anita Courts-trained dog was only fairly away, but was able to secure a valuable spot on the fence in the run around the first turn behind leaders Archie Fields (box six) and Don’t Kid Me (box seven).

Down the back, Archie Fields drifted off the track, giving Crackerjack Choc the perfect run through along the fence to assume the lead.

Swinging for home, Crackerjack Choc kicked clear at $33 and was able to hold on despite a late challenge from Archie Fields to score by 0.31 lengths in 30.14.

Don’t Kid Me ran a solid race to finish third, with race favourite Big Flood (box three) never in contention after missing the start.

A son of Cosmic Rumble and Lizzie’s Memory, Crackerjack Choc has now won 14 of his 55 starts, with prize money now in excess of $93,000.