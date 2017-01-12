Max Profit favourite to win Group 3 Birthday Cup at Mandurah

MAX Profit is the favourite to take out Friday night’s Group 3 Mandurah Mail Birthday Cup (405m) after a sizzling performance in his heat last week.

The Corey White-trained greyhound is the $2.80 top elect with Crownbet following his 22.66 heat victory which was his seventh victory over the track and trip at just his eighth appearance.

Max Profit will start from box three in the $25,000-to-the-winner final, with the son of Fabregas and Belron Cedar holding an exemplary record from the inside three boxes.

However, if he is to win the race on Friday night, Max Profit will have to defeat a quality field including three runners prepared by leading mentor Chris Halse.

Halse trains West On Babe (box one), Pepper Fire (box four) and Who’s Got Snoop (box six), all of which are given a winning chance according to bookmakers.

West On Babe is the $3.10 second elect and is ideally drawn on the inside, with the red fawn speedster coming into the final with the fastest first split from last week’s heats.

Pepper Fire is an $8 proposition and is probably suited over more ground, but she is a class greyhound and is more than capable of playing a role in the decider.

Who’s Got Snoop is another greyhound which dropped back from ‘500m’ racing for the Birthday Cup series, with the son of Cosmic Rumble and Pakenham Lass clocking the fastest heat time – a blistering 22.43. Despite drawing awkwardly in box six, he must be given consideration at $4.80.

John Carmody also has multiple runners engaged in the final, with Barbican (box five) and Fire Blaze (box eight) both rough chances at $61 and $20 respectively.

The smokey of the field appears to be Leigh Flash at $21 with Crownbet, with the red brindle bitch ideally drawn off the track in box seven. Whilst she only went 22.90 in her heat, she did clock 22.52 over the track and distance three runs back which would put her in contention for the title.

The field is rounded out by Hello I’m Leo (box two) which is a $6 shot and comes into the final as a winner of his past two starts and 25 from 47 overall.

The Group 3 Birthday Cup is race eight at Mandurah on Friday night and is set to be run and won at 12:17am AEDT.

Birthday Cup – market

1 – West On Babe $3.10

2 – Hello I’m Leo $6

3 – Max Profit $2.80

4 – Pepper Fire $8

5 – Barbican $61

6 – Who’s Got Snoop $4.80 with Crownbet

7 – Leigh Flash $21

8 – Fire Blaze $20