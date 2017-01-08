Black Top betting

The Black Top is the flagship event held annually at The Gardens greyhound racing track in the New South Wales Hunter Valley, carrying group 2 status and a $40,000 winner’s cheque.

The series is run and won over two weeks, with greyhounds competing in heats, with winners and second place getters (depending on how many heats are held) progressing through to the final seven days later.

The most recent edition of the Black Top was taken out by Victorian star Pantera Nera, trained by Gavin Burke, defeating a quality field in 29.72.

History of the Black Top

The race is named after one of the best greyhounds to have ever graced the track, Black Top, who was whelped in February 1961. The son of Top Linen and Classy Jane was bred by Edna Hanson in the suburb of Birmingham Gardens, the town in which The Gardens greyhound track is now based, and was trained near Newcastle by Frank Holmes.

The black powerhouse raced in the early 60s, facing the starter on just 20 occasions from which he managed 17 wins and two second placings. His stakes earnings of 5,352 pounds saw him retire as the sport’s highest earner at the time and he entered the stud scene with a record 65 pounds’ stud fee.

While he was a great racer, Black Top was an even better sire, serving 1,326 bitches and siring 6000 puppies, with some of his best offspring including Cheltenham Lass, Zoom Top and Milimsimbi.

Fittingly, when The Gardens opened its doors to racing, the NCA, who were in charge of running racing at the track at the time, named the club’s feature race after the immortal chaser which was inducted into the Greyhound Racing Hall of Fame in 2008.

The first edition of the race was taken out by Doreen Drynan’s Buddy Rich in 2005, with some of the best greyhounds from the area and across the country having won it since including group 1 stars One Tree Hill (2007) and Cindeen Shelby (2009).

The Black Top – recent years

2016: The latest edition of the Group 2 Black Top was taken out by Victorian star Pantera Nera for trainer Gavin Burke. The son of Milldean Panther and Go Jessie’s Girl was originally owned and trained in Newcastle before being sold interstate, returning to his former home track in fine style, defeating classy duo Maja Mahi Mahi and One Hill in 29.72.

2015: Uno Suzie continued her stellar run of form, claiming the 2015 Black Top for leading conditioner Anthony Azzopardi. Clocking a scintillating 29.46 over the 515m trip, the daughter of Cosmic Chief and Uno Witch was too good for a stellar field including Opus Forte, La Grand Logie and Smart Missile.

2014: Alby Kennewell scored the biggest victory of his training career when the consistent Rose Of Galo took out the 2014 feature. The black bitch gave a stunning exhibition on the bunny, scoring by three lengths over Push it in 29.52.

The Black Top – honour roll

2005: Buddy Rich

2006: Mojestic

2007: One Tree Hill

2008: Lochinvar Prada

2009: Cindeen Shelby

2010: Snozz

2011: Penthouse

2012: Bye Bye Bucks

2013: Billy Buzzard

2014: Rose Of Galo

2015: Uno Suzie

2016: Pantera Nera