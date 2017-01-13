Maturity Classic betting

The Maturity Classic is arguably the country’s premier age-restricted event on the greyhound racing calendar.

Some of the sport’s brightest stars have stood upon the winner’s podium, with only the best of the best lining up for a crack at the $100,000 winner’s cheque.

The 2016 Maturity Classic was run on July 30 at The Meadows and was won by Kilty Express.

Group 1 Maturity Classic – history

The first edition of the Maturity Classic was at Olympic Park over 560 yards on March 23, 1970. The inaugural edition was won by Phantom’s Heir which used box one to perfection, scoring the $1,250 winners purse in 30 5/16. Phantom’s Heir, the runner up in the 1970 Australian Cup, proved the win was no fluke, also claiming the Geelong Cup during a successful career.

Since 1973 the race has been open to both male and female chasers, with the first three runnings eligible for dogs only.

The race was run at Olympic Park between its inception and 1996, with the event moved to Sandown Park for two years until the opening of the current track at The Meadows where it is currently run and won over the 525m trip.

Former top conditioner Graeme Bate has won the event on five occasions, with Storm Glade (1985), Hay Dinney (1988), Northern Legend (1995), Shereen Bale (2011), and Barcia Bale (2012) – making him the most successful trainer in the race’s history. Bate’s 2011 victory also saw him snag the quinella, with Stefan Bale finishing second, while the 2012 edition saw him claim first, second and sixth with Barcia Bale, Desalle Bale and Dyna Filbert respectively.

Some of the best greyhounds the sport has unearthed have won the Maturity Classic, notably Temlee which won the 1974 race by a hopping nine lengths. Other superstars to be listed on the honour roll include New Tears (1987), Brett Lee (2001), Hallucinate (2004), El Grand Señor (2010), Barcia Bale (2012) and Fernando Bale (2015).

There have also been plenty of beaten stars including Eaglehawk Star (unplaced 1984), Sandi’s Me Mum (unplaced 1989), Solve The Puzzle (sixth 1998), Bombastic Shiraz (fourth 2003), Pure Octane (fourth 2005), Kilty Lad (fourth 2011), Dyna Nalin (second 2013), Lamia Bale (unplaced 2014) and Dyna Double One (second 2015).

The Maturity Classic has also been a race won by dogs which have gone on to become successful sires. Interestingly, 1974 winner Temlee was the sire of Satan’s Legend and Murchison Champ, which won the 1978 and 1981 Maturity Classics, New Tears (1987) sired Northern Legend (1995) and Brett Lee, the 2001 winner, produced the classy Hallucinate who won the race in 2004.

Group 1 Maturity Classic – the recent years

2016: The last running of the Maturity Classic saw talented speedster Kilty Express upstage a stellar field to take home the $100,000 winner’s cheque. A son of Kilty Lad and Bogie Jewel, the Ray Drew prepared greyhound defeated Shima Song and Ultimate Magic to score in 30.18.

2015: Superstar sprinter Fernando Bale continued his meteoric rise to immortality, winning the 2015 edition of the race over Dyna Double One, giving Andrea Dailly the quinella. The white and dark brindle dog recorded a brilliant time of 29.50 over the 525m trip, less than two tenths off Allen Deed’s track record.

2014: Mepunga Hayley gave trainer Jeff Britton his first Maturity Classic success, defeating a star studded field including Shoulders, Lamia Bale and Hooksy to score by 3.30 lengths on the line.

2013: Ultra-consistent chaser Marcus Joe caused one of the biggest upsets of the year, upstaging some of his more fancied rivals at double figure odds. The son of Velocette and Mojo Glory jumped brilliantly from box three, leading all the way in a dazzling 29.66.

