Temlee betting

THE Temlee is a group 1 event which is run over the 525m trip at The Meadows and has grown in stature over the past decade to become one of the most sought after trophies on the greyhound racing calendar.

The Temlee is unique in that it does not have preludes or heats, with greyhounds selected by a panel to compete in the event based on their performances in the months leading up to the feature.

The most recent edition of the Temlee was won by Dalgetty for leading conditioner Jason Thompson, with the next running set to be held on February 18, 2016.

Betting on the Group 1 Temlee

Being a group 1 feature, punters always take special interest in the Temlee, which features the best of the best from across the land.

Due to the increased interest in the race, all of our recommended online bookmakers offer fixed odds betting on the feature straight after the final field and box draw have been announced.

By releasing the odds so soon, punters can study the form and shop around for the best price about their selected runner – which means you can get more bang for your buck when having a punt.

History of the Group 1 Temlee

The Temlee is named after one of the best greyhounds the sport has seen who went on to become a champion sire, with his presence still felt in many top class bloodlines to this day.

Whelped in March 1972, the brindle superstar was by Tivoli Chief out of Temora Lee and faced the starter on 31 occasions, winning several big races including the 1974 National Sprint Championship, the Maturity Classic, the Olympic Park Sprint Championship, the Autumn Trophy and the Lord Mayor’s Trophy.

All of his major race wins were at the now defunct Olympic Park, which was run by the Melbourne Greyhound Racing Association. With the MGRA now calling The Meadows home, it is fitting the race named in honour of Temlee is run at the Melbourne track.

The first edition of the Temlee was in 2003 when it was taken out by Excite Ability. Back then the sprint event was run as a group 3, with the son of Bearability and ReRun picking up $30,000 when defeating Knockabout Wok and Lindale Blue in 30.14.

The race was elevated to group 2 status in 2006 which it only remained at for a year, with the 2007 Temlee a group 1 feature won by Slater.

Since 2007, when it offered a $50,000 winner’s purse, the race has continued to grow, with the race now worth a massive $100,000 to the winner, making it one of the most lucrative events on the calendar.

Naturally, being an invitation-only race, the Temlee has been won by some outstanding greyhounds, including Paua To Burn (2005), El Galo (2009) High Earner (2011) and My Bro Fabio (2015).

Temlee – the recent years

2016: Dalgetty gave leading Victorian trainer Jason Thompson his fourth success in the Temlee when scoring by three lengths over Above All and Shared Equity. The son of Stagger and Rockin’ Along took his career record to 14 wins from 21 starts, with his prize money in excess of $202,000.

2015: My Bro Fabio stamped himself as one of the best in the land with a dominant display in the 2015 Temlee. Trained by Brooke Ennis, the son of Turanza Bale and Flamenco sat in third spot in the early stages, stalking the pace throughout the majority of the race before bursting clear in the home straight to score in 29.70.

2014: Zelemar Fever, the only bitch in the 2014 Temlee, defeated a classy line-up to secure a win for prominent WA trainer Linda Britton. The black superstar scored by half a length over champion sprinter Paw Licking, with Peter Rocket filling the trifecta back in third spot.

Group 1 Temlee – honour roll

2003 Excite Ability

2004 Hotline Hero

2005 Paua To Burn

2006 Closing Argument

2007 Slater

2008 Whippy’s Image

2009 El Galo

2010 Fedex

2011 High Earner

2012 Radley Bale

2013 Cintiarna

2014 Zelemar Fever

2015 My Bro Fabio

2016 Dalgetty