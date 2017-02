Greyhound Box Draw For Shepparton (Q) - Saturday, 11 February 2017

Race No. 1 Ht 1 9:30 AM (VIC time) Maiden Qualifying Heat event over 390 metres at Shepparton Of $0 Prizemoney.

1st: $0 2nd: $0 3rd: $0. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 RUN TOM RUN [M] FSH T Van taarling (Tallygaroopna) 2 CULLQUIN JAMIE [M] FSH R Anchen (Nagambie) 4 GUNDY'S GIFT [M] 85475 NBT A Blake (White Hills) 6 MY NAME'S PADDY [M] FSH A Ferguson (Girgarre) 8 CRAZY EYE JYE [M] FSH J Formosa (Heathcote)

Race No. 2 Ht 2 9:30 AM (VIC time) Maiden Qualifying Heat event over 390 metres at Shepparton Of $0 Prizemoney.

1st: $0 2nd: $0 3rd: $0. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MISTY ROSE [M] FSH T Braden (Epping) 2 JESSIE OH [M] 85266 FSH R Gilliland (Darraweit Guim) 4 MY NAME'S DAVID [M] FSH A Ferguson (Girgarre) 6 FINE PLEDGE [M] 3 NBT R Comensoli (Wangaratta) 8 SHE'S QUITE [M] FSH J Donaldson (Euroa)

Race No. 3 Ht 3 9:30 AM (VIC time) Maiden Qualifying Heat event over 390 metres at Shepparton Of $0 Prizemoney.

1st: $0 2nd: $0 3rd: $0. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CULLQUIN JETHRO [M] FSH R Anchen (Nagambie) 2 TAT KYLA [M] FSH B Parker (Tatura) 4 TILLY LOMAR (NSW)[M] FSH N Mcmenamin (Thurgoona) 6 BURRAWONGA JADE [M] 52344 NBT J Birthisel (Yarrawonga) 8 SMALL DECISION (NSW)[M] 4 FSH N Perkins (Romsey)

Race No. 4 Ht 4 9:30 AM (VIC time) Maiden Qualifying Heat event over 390 metres at Shepparton Of $0 Prizemoney.

1st: $0 2nd: $0 3rd: $0. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 IAM LOMAR (NSW)[M] FSH N Mcmenamin (Thurgoona) 2 FROSTY TIARA (QLD)[M] FSH R Morgan (Argyle) 4 OUR FAWN [M] FSH J Donaldson (Euroa) 6 STETSON ELSA (NSW)[M] FSH P Dundon (Finley) 8 ANTON FLASH [M] 2 NBT T Smart (Mooroopna)

Race No. 5 Ht 5 9:30 AM (VIC time) Maiden Qualifying Heat event over 390 metres at Shepparton Of $0 Prizemoney.

1st: $0 2nd: $0 3rd: $0. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MY NAME'S KATIE [M] FSH A Ferguson (Girgarre) 2 GOOD HUMOUR [M] 5 FSH P Clark (Wangaratta) 4 OUR PLEDGE [M] FSH T Comensoli (Wangaratta) 5 LITTLE SIDEY [M] FSH S Van taarling (Tallygaroopna) 7 STETSON HOUDINI (NSW)[M] 7 FSH P Dundon (Finley) 8 GUNAI CHIEF [M] FSH J Martin (Wunghnu)

Race No. 6 Ht 6 9:30 AM (VIC time) Maiden Qualifying Heat event over 390 metres at Shepparton Of $0 Prizemoney.

1st: $0 2nd: $0 3rd: $0. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 STETSON ANNA (NSW)[M] 8 FSH P Dundon (Finley) 2 GALVANIZE [M] 48528 NBT V Mileto (Toolamba) 4 LITTLE BOY JED [M] 42626 NBT F Vantaarling (Tallygaroopna) 5 MASTER BRETT [M] FSH J Donaldson (Euroa) 7 TAT BARBIE [M] 4 NBT D Warburton (Tatura) 8 RIPSAW RONNY [M] FSH J Formosa (Heathcote)

Race No. 7 Ht 7 9:30 AM (VIC time) Maiden Qualifying Heat event over 390 metres at Shepparton Of $0 Prizemoney.

1st: $0 2nd: $0 3rd: $0. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 HIGHFIELD MURPH [M] 4 NBT N Tait (Wangaratta) 2 CHILLBY [M] 276 NBT D Warburton (Tatura) 4 STETSON RAVIN (NSW)[M] T FSH P Dundon (Finley) 5 GOOD BOY OSCAR [M] 23 FSH A Blake (White Hills) 7 FLICK SOME CASH (NSW)[M] 76657 NBT J Formosa (Heathcote) 8 KARMA VICTOREM [M] FSH R Gray (Pyalong)