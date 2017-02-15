Greyhound Box Draw For Darwin - Sunday, 19 February 2017

Race No. 1 William Hill Dash Division1 6:46 PM M event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $670 Prizemoney.

1st: $400 2nd: $170 3rd: $100. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BRADDLES 576 19.83 Ronald Phillips 2 JENASIA 5 19.80 Graeme Ferns 4 TORMENT 4626 18.76 Graeme Ferns 5 SLATE 2352 18.93 Graeme Ferns 7 PONTYPIARI 3 18.94 Graeme Ferns 8 DARK KEPPER 7 19.91 Graeme Ferns

Race No. 2 Sba Office National Dash Divisio… 7:01 PM BT8 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $915 Prizemoney.

1st: $550 2nd: $220 3rd: $145. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GOSSIP PARK 1133 18.18 Peter Donnolley 2 AMANPOUR 2212 18.29 Carol Pickard 3 OUT THERE JERRY 3231 18.13 Andrew Lasker 4 HANSON HARLEY 2815 18.12 Graeme Scott 6 DOTHRAKI 1415 18.44 Graeme Ferns 7 EMERLEY FAIRY 3135 17.97 Graeme Ferns 8 IT'S YOUR MONEY 1135 18.33 Christopher Blackman

Race No. 3 Cub Dash Division1 7:16 PM 3/4 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $840 Prizemoney.

1st: $500 2nd: $210 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 HELLO I'M MIKEY 2711 22.55 Graeme Scott 2 FADDEEV 2324 22.63 Christopher Blackman 3 CALL ME LILY 3568 22.53 Ronald Phillips 4 ARNHEM CHAOS 4143 22.17 Ronald Phillips 5 SECRET GOLD 3531 22.53 Russell Savige 6 NODDIN OFF 4412 22.45 Russell Savige 7 ASHBY DAZE 4155 22.75 Carol Pickard 8 BOMBAY ROCK 7233 22.38 Andrew Lasker

Race No. 4 Ubet Dash Division1 7:36 PM 5/M event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.

1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FIREBOMB 5332 22.72 Graeme Scott 2 VUNIVALU 2255 22.74 Robert Brown 3 FANCY LIL 5447 NBT Graeme Scott 4 MUDRUSH 5467 22.94 Leta Smith 5 VOLANTIS 6376 22.46 Russell Savige 6 SUNRISE ALI 6786 24.02 Nathan Toms 7 ZAMLEE MAGIC 3333 22.79 Graeme Scott 8 FURNACE 1 NBT Graeme Ferns

Race No. 5 Nt.gov.au Sprint Division1 8:01 PM M/4/5 event over 537 metres at Darwin Of $1,500 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $200. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GOOD BYE JOAN 4162 31.94 Jamie Hosking 2 BLACK JUNGLE 1544 32.16 Richard Smith 3 DUST AND SAND 757 NBT Graeme Ferns 4 SLAINTE 1566 32.14 Ronald Phillips 5 KORTEMALL BOSS 6687 31.37 Richard Smith 6 SUMMER CHANT 3332 31.98 Jamie Hosking 7 TRIPLE CROWN KEV 6766 NBT Graeme Scott 8 SARAH BARRAMUNDI 3786 32.48 Russell Savige

Race No. 6 Coolalinga Mowers Dash Division1 8:18 PM 4/5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.

1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FLAMETHROWER 7778 18.64 Graeme Scott 2 DASHING GEEK 7371 18.21 Andrew Lasker 3 NEVER FEAR 2135 18.49 Carol Pickard 4 MAHJONG LAD X116 18.30 Nicholas Day 5 HERE TO PARTY 1624 18.17 Graeme Scott 6 KLONDIKE KATE 6563 18.37 Carol Pickard 7 LAY LOW 1453 18.28 Richard Smith 8 GOLD ACT 4512 18.47 Russell Savige 9 MISS BOSS 5675 18.52 Leta Smith

Race No. 7 Clarke Constructions Dash Divisi… 8:37 PM 5/M event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.

1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CASUAL STEAK 4516 22.62 Graeme Scott 2 RENO ADEN 11 NBT Jamie Hosking 3 FENIX 1448 22.95 Graeme Ferns 4 GAMMON GIRL 1738 22.87 Leta Smith 5 AYE WOT NOW 1456 22.81 Russell Savige 6 BLUE AWAY 5445 22.25 Graeme Scott 7 MICKEVIN 1735 NBT Andrew Lasker 8 JACKY SHANNON 36 23.39 Graeme Ferns

Race No. 8 Holdfast Insurance Brokers Dash … 8:52 PM 5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.

1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 EIGHT ROSES 7756 18.40 Russell Savige 2 SWANSEE 815 18.60 Graeme Ferns 3 KNIEVAL 8676 18.68 Russell Savige 4 DANA CHRIS 2667 18.61 Ronald Phillips 5 NITRO INJECTED 3884 18.92 Nathan Toms 6 WINKLEE JEDDA 4642 18.50 Graeme Scott 7 MADD NITRO 8883 18.08 Robert Brown 8 SUM TING WONG 7744 18.48 Leta Smith 9 MISS BOSS 5675 18.52 Leta Smith