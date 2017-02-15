Greyhound Box Draw For Darwin - Sunday, 19 February 2017
Race No. 1William Hill Dash Division16:46 PM
M event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $670 Prizemoney.
1st: $400 2nd: $170 3rd: $100.
1st: $400 2nd: $170 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BRADDLES57619.83Ronald Phillips
2JENASIA519.80Graeme Ferns
4TORMENT462618.76Graeme Ferns
5SLATE235218.93Graeme Ferns
7PONTYPIARI318.94Graeme Ferns
8DARK KEPPER719.91Graeme Ferns
Race No. 2Sba Office National Dash Divisio…7:01 PM
BT8 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $915 Prizemoney.
1st: $550 2nd: $220 3rd: $145.
1st: $550 2nd: $220 3rd: $145.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOSSIP PARK113318.18Peter Donnolley
2AMANPOUR221218.29Carol Pickard
3OUT THERE JERRY323118.13Andrew Lasker
4HANSON HARLEY281518.12Graeme Scott
6DOTHRAKI141518.44Graeme Ferns
7EMERLEY FAIRY313517.97Graeme Ferns
8IT'S YOUR MONEY113518.33Christopher Blackman
Race No. 3Cub Dash Division17:16 PM
3/4 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $840 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $210 3rd: $130.
1st: $500 2nd: $210 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HELLO I'M MIKEY271122.55Graeme Scott
2FADDEEV232422.63Christopher Blackman
3CALL ME LILY356822.53Ronald Phillips
4ARNHEM CHAOS414322.17Ronald Phillips
5SECRET GOLD353122.53Russell Savige
6NODDIN OFF441222.45Russell Savige
7ASHBY DAZE415522.75Carol Pickard
8BOMBAY ROCK723322.38Andrew Lasker
Race No. 4Ubet Dash Division17:36 PM
5/M event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FIREBOMB533222.72Graeme Scott
2VUNIVALU225522.74Robert Brown
3FANCY LIL5447NBTGraeme Scott
4MUDRUSH546722.94Leta Smith
5VOLANTIS637622.46Russell Savige
6SUNRISE ALI678624.02Nathan Toms
7ZAMLEE MAGIC333322.79Graeme Scott
8FURNACE1NBTGraeme Ferns
Race No. 5Nt.gov.au Sprint Division18:01 PM
M/4/5 event over 537 metres at Darwin Of $1,500 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $200.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOOD BYE JOAN416231.94Jamie Hosking
2BLACK JUNGLE154432.16Richard Smith
3DUST AND SAND757NBTGraeme Ferns
4SLAINTE156632.14Ronald Phillips
5KORTEMALL BOSS668731.37Richard Smith
6SUMMER CHANT333231.98Jamie Hosking
7TRIPLE CROWN KEV6766NBTGraeme Scott
8SARAH BARRAMUNDI378632.48Russell Savige
Race No. 6Coolalinga Mowers Dash Division18:18 PM
4/5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FLAMETHROWER777818.64Graeme Scott
2DASHING GEEK737118.21Andrew Lasker
3NEVER FEAR213518.49Carol Pickard
4MAHJONG LADX11618.30Nicholas Day
5HERE TO PARTY162418.17Graeme Scott
6KLONDIKE KATE656318.37Carol Pickard
7LAY LOW145318.28Richard Smith
8GOLD ACT451218.47Russell Savige
9MISS BOSS567518.52Leta Smith
Race No. 7Clarke Constructions Dash Divisi…8:37 PM
5/M event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CASUAL STEAK451622.62Graeme Scott
2RENO ADEN11NBTJamie Hosking
3FENIX144822.95Graeme Ferns
4GAMMON GIRL173822.87Leta Smith
5AYE WOT NOW145622.81Russell Savige
6BLUE AWAY544522.25Graeme Scott
7MICKEVIN1735NBTAndrew Lasker
8JACKY SHANNON3623.39Graeme Ferns
Race No. 8Holdfast Insurance Brokers Dash …8:52 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EIGHT ROSES775618.40Russell Savige
2SWANSEE81518.60Graeme Ferns
3KNIEVAL867618.68Russell Savige
4DANA CHRIS266718.61Ronald Phillips
5NITRO INJECTED388418.92Nathan Toms
6WINKLEE JEDDA464218.50Graeme Scott
7MADD NITRO888318.08Robert Brown
8SUM TING WONG774418.48Leta Smith
9MISS BOSS567518.52Leta Smith
Race No. 9Garrard's Horse And Hound Dash D…9:13 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SWANSEA SHANNON721518.70Graeme Ferns
2SHOKULATOR658618.58Nathan Toms
3NIGHT HARMONY771218.29Russell Savige
4HESITATOR225218.49Graeme Scott
5CHARLIE MUD CRAB245718.34Richard Carr
6STANISLAV315118.64Russell Savige
7MISS BEDLAM846718.47Leta Smith
8BEE FLASH13X418.21Richard Smith
9MISS BOSS567518.52Leta Smith