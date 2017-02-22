Sunday, 26 February 2017

Race No. 6 Clarke Constructions Dash Divisi… 7:52 PM

5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.

1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 PRIYA MONELLI 6524 18.80 Jami Huish

2 NIGHT HARMONY 7122 18.29 Russell Savige

3 ARABIAN SHERIFF 8782 18.30 Joel Vansleve

4 HESITATOR 2528 18.49 Graeme Scott

5 SUM TING WONG 7442 18.48 Leta Smith

6 CALL ME BELLA 8577 NBT Russell Savige

7 NITRO INJECTED 8844 18.92 Nathan Toms