Greyhound Box Draw For Darwin - Sunday, 26 February 2017
Race No. 1Cub Dash Division15:56 PM
M event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $670 Prizemoney.
1st: $400 2nd: $170 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JENASIA5519.75Graeme Ferns
2BRADDLES576419.63Ronald Phillips
3PRETTY BOY NATH-NBTNathan Toms
4PONTYPIARI3218.89Graeme Ferns
5JACKY SHANNON36818.80Graeme Ferns
6FALLEN866519.18Graeme Ferns
7SLICK NATHAN-NBTNathan Toms
8TORMENT626318.76Graeme Ferns
Race No. 2Nt.gov.au Sprint Division16:21 PM
BT8 event over 537 metres at Darwin Of $1,500 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SUMMER CHANT332231.98Jamie Hosking
2STORM BLAZER411131.88Ronald Phillips
4BLACK JUNGLE544132.16Richard Smith
6KORTEMALL BOSS687731.37Richard Smith
8ARNHEN VILLAIN212131.31Jamie Hosking
Race No. 3Ubet Dash Division16:38 PM
4 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOLD ACT512218.47Russell Savige
2CASUAL STEAK516718.39Graeme Scott
3SPRINGVALE TILKA371418.39Richard Carr
4HELLO JOAN772718.10Jamie Hosking
5HANSON HARLEY815418.12Graeme Scott
6NEVER FEAR135318.49Carol Pickard
7MISS BEDLAM467118.47Leta Smith
8DOTHRAKI415518.44Graeme Ferns
Race No. 4Coolalinga Mowers Dash Division17:04 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ESS CLASS328718.48Ronald Phillips
2EIGHT ROSES756318.40Russell Savige
3SUNRISE ALI786819.19Nathan Toms
4DEFRAG558618.40Graeme Ferns
5STANISLAV151318.64Russell Savige
6BOOBERRY467318.05Joel Vansleve
7MISS BOSS567518.52Leta Smith
8SWEET CRYSTAL48X819.52Jamie Hosking
Race No. 5Sba Office National Dash Divisio…7:27 PM
5/M event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SARAH BARRAMUNDI786623.02Russell Savige
2ZAMLEE MAGIC333222.77Graeme Scott
3FENIX448622.95Graeme Ferns
4FLYING TATOOSH636522.90Jami Huish
5MUDRUSH467322.88Leta Smith
6FANCY LIL447523.19Graeme Scott
7AYE WOT NOW456322.81Russell Savige
8ASHBY DAZE155622.75Carol Pickard
9DUST AND SAND7573NBTGraeme Ferns
Race No. 6Clarke Constructions Dash Divisi…7:52 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PRIYA MONELLI652418.80Jami Huish
2NIGHT HARMONY712218.29Russell Savige
3ARABIAN SHERIFF878218.30Joel Vansleve
4HESITATOR252818.49Graeme Scott
5SUM TING WONG744218.48Leta Smith
6CALL ME BELLA8577NBTRussell Savige
7NITRO INJECTED884418.92Nathan Toms
8YOU SAY SO423218.38Jamie Hosking
Race No. 7Holdfast Insurance Brokers Dash …8:13 PM
FFA event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $915 Prizemoney.
1st: $550 2nd: $220 3rd: $145.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OUR JOSIE414318.35Jamie Hosking
2DASHING GEEK371118.21Andrew Lasker
3HELLO I'M MIKEY711118.27Graeme Scott
4OUT THERE JERRY231218.13Andrew Lasker
5ARNHEM ROGUE421418.31Jamie Hosking
6GOOD BYE JOAN162417.96Jamie Hosking
7GOSSIP PARK133318.18Peter Donnolley
8IT'S YOUR MONEY135618.33Christopher Blackman
Race No. 8Sage Contracting Dash Division38:29 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KNIEVAL676718.68Russell Savige
2NAVAJO WARRIOR2457NBTJamie Hosking
3LAY LOW453818.28Richard Smith
4SWANSEE815618.60Graeme Ferns
5MAHJONG LAD116418.30Nicholas Day
6PRINCESS DEMONIC7157NBTJoel Vansleve
7SHOKULATOR586518.58Nathan Toms
8TRIPLE CROWN KEV766818.54Graeme Scott
Race No. 9William Hill Dash Division18:48 PM
4/5 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ARNHEM CHAOS143222.17Ronald Phillips
2FABBENZ713422.39Graeme Ferns
3SECRET GOLD531722.53Russell Savige
4BLUE AWAY445222.25Graeme Scott
5MICKEVIN735122.96Andrew Lasker
6AMANPOUR212122.59Carol Pickard
7NODDIN OFF412422.45Russell Savige
8SLAINTE566522.54Ronald Phillips
Race No. 10Water Dynamics Dash Division19:12 PM
4/5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WOODY ONE123318.45Nathan Toms
2GAMMON GIRL738418.58Leta Smith
3ARABIAN KHALEESE512518.24Carol Pickard
4FLAMETHROWER778718.64Graeme Scott
5WINKLEE JEDDA642118.50Graeme Scott
6TYLER ROCKS512418.26Russell Savige
7BOMBAY ROCK233518.53Andrew Lasker
8BEE FLASH3X4718.21Richard Smith