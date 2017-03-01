Greyhound Box Draw For Darwin - Sunday, 5 March 2017

Race No. 1 William Hill Dash Division1 5:46 PM 2/3/4 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.

1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MAHJONG LAD 1641 18.30 Nicholas Day 2 EMERLEY FAIRY 1357 17.97 Graeme Ferns 4 BOMBAY ROCK 3351 18.28 Andrew Lasker 6 HELLO I'M MIKEY 1117 18.27 Graeme Scott 8 GOSSIP PARK 3331 18.18 Peter Donnolley

Race No. 2 Sage Contracting Dash Division1 6:09 PM 1/2 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $985 Prizemoney.

1st: $600 2nd: $230 3rd: $155. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 OUR JOSIE 1433 22.42 Jamie Hosking 2 ARNHEN VILLAIN 1212 22.10 Jamie Hosking 4 OUT THERE JERRY 3122 22.24 Andrew Lasker 5 GOOD BYE JOAN 6244 22.11 Jamie Hosking 7 ARNHEM ROGUE 2148 22.33 Jamie Hosking 8 HANSON HARLEY 1541 22.13 Graeme Scott

Race No. 3 Sky Channel Dash Division1 6:26 PM M event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $670 Prizemoney.

1st: $400 2nd: $170 3rd: $100. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FALLEN 6654 19.18 Graeme Ferns 2 PRETTY BOY NATH 6 20.28 Nathan Toms 3 PONTYPIARI 322 18.89 Graeme Ferns 4 BRADDLES 7643 19.63 Ronald Phillips 6 SLICK NATHAN 7 20.47 Nathan Toms 7 TRIPLE CROWN VIN 87 NBT Russell Savige 8 JENASIA 555 19.75 Graeme Ferns

Race No. 4 Garrard's Horse And Hound Dash D… 6:51 PM 4/5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.

1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DEFRAG 5864 18.40 Graeme Ferns 2 TIGER'S SPARK 561 NBT Carol Pickard 3 KING BILLY BOLT 6665 NBT Graeme Scott 4 NEVER FEAR 3533 18.49 Carol Pickard 5 HELLO JOAN 7276 18.10 Jamie Hosking 6 GOLD ACT 1225 18.47 Russell Savige 7 MISS BEDLAM 6718 18.47 Leta Smith 8 DOTHRAKI 1552 18.44 Graeme Ferns

Race No. 5 Cub Dash Division1 7:16 PM 5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.

1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SUNRISE ALI 8688 19.00 Nathan Toms 2 MADD NITRO 8835 18.08 Robert Brown 3 PRINCESS DEMONIC 1578 19.59 Joel Vansleve 4 LAY LOW 5385 18.28 Richard Smith 5 ARABIAN KHALEESE 1254 18.24 Carol Pickard 6 CASUAL STEAK 1674 18.39 Graeme Scott 7 ELFERN 3235 18.38 Graeme Ferns 8 CALL ME BELLA 5775 19.04 Russell Savige

Race No. 6 Nt.gov.au Dash Division2 7:36 PM 5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.

1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GAMMON GIRL 3847 18.58 Leta Smith 2 BEE FLASH X476 18.21 Richard Smith 3 SWANSEA SHANNON 2154 18.70 Graeme Ferns 4 LIKESHELL 6516 18.79 Graeme Ferns 5 BOOBERRY 6732 18.05 Joel Vansleve 6 BUTESTONE CELIA 6538 18.88 Robert Brown 7 STANISLAV 5133 18.64 Russell Savige 8 NITRO INJECTED 8447 18.92 Nathan Toms

Race No. 7 Coolalinga Mowers Dash Division1 7:58 PM M/4/5 event over 537 metres at Darwin Of $1,500 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $200. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SARAH BARRAMUNDI 8667 32.48 Russell Savige 2 LUMIK DRAGON 6888 32.01 Russell Savige 3 DUST AND SAND 7573 32.72 Graeme Ferns 4 BLACK JUNGLE 4413 32.16 Richard Smith 5 KORTEMALL BOSS 8775 31.37 Richard Smith 6 HAR 1344 NBT Graeme Scott 7 MUDRUSH 6736 NBT Leta Smith 8 MICKEVIN 3514 NBT Andrew Lasker

Race No. 8 Ubet Dash Division3 8:20 PM 5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.

1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DREAM GIRL GABBY 4188 NBT Nathan Toms 2 PRIYA MONELLI 5243 18.57 Jami Huish 3 VOLANTIS 3766 18.59 Russell Savige 4 HESITATOR 5282 18.49 Graeme Scott 5 NAVAJO WARRIOR 4573 18.71 Jamie Hosking 6 SWANSEE 1564 18.60 Graeme Ferns 7 ESS CLASS 2875 18.48 Ronald Phillips 8 DR. KIARALEE 5677 18.29 Richard Smith

Race No. 9 Sba Office National Dash Divisio… 8:43 PM 5 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.

1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FLYING TATOOSH 3654 22.90 Jami Huish 2 FANCY LIL 4753 23.04 Graeme Scott 3 FLAMETHROWER 7875 22.93 Graeme Scott 4 EIGHT ROSES 5631 22.41 Russell Savige 5 SECRET GOLD 3175 19.22 Russell Savige 6 FROM THE STATES 6777 NBT Graeme Ferns 7 MISS BOSS 6757 22.76 Leta Smith 8 CHARLIE MUD CRAB 4576 23.01 Richard Carr

Race No. 10 Clarke Constructions Dash Divisi… 8:59 PM 4 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.

1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 NIGHT HARMONY 1224 22.66 Russell Savige 2 WOODY ONE 2332 22.57 Nathan Toms 3 AMANPOUR 1212 18.30 Carol Pickard 4 VUNIVALU 2551 22.58 Robert Brown 5 ZAMLEE MAGIC 3321 22.77 Graeme Scott 6 ARNHEM CHAOS 4323 18.75 Ronald Phillips 7 DASHING GEEK 7116 NBT Andrew Lasker 8 FABBENZ 1341 18.29 Graeme Ferns