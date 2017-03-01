Greyhound Box Draw For Darwin - Sunday, 5 March 2017
Race No. 1William Hill Dash Division15:46 PM
2/3/4 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAHJONG LAD164118.30Nicholas Day
2EMERLEY FAIRY135717.97Graeme Ferns
4BOMBAY ROCK335118.28Andrew Lasker
6HELLO I'M MIKEY111718.27Graeme Scott
8GOSSIP PARK333118.18Peter Donnolley
Race No. 2Sage Contracting Dash Division16:09 PM
1/2 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $985 Prizemoney.
1st: $600 2nd: $230 3rd: $155.
1st: $600 2nd: $230 3rd: $155.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OUR JOSIE143322.42Jamie Hosking
2ARNHEN VILLAIN121222.10Jamie Hosking
4OUT THERE JERRY312222.24Andrew Lasker
5GOOD BYE JOAN624422.11Jamie Hosking
7ARNHEM ROGUE214822.33Jamie Hosking
8HANSON HARLEY154122.13Graeme Scott
Race No. 3Sky Channel Dash Division16:26 PM
M event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $670 Prizemoney.
1st: $400 2nd: $170 3rd: $100.
1st: $400 2nd: $170 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FALLEN665419.18Graeme Ferns
2PRETTY BOY NATH620.28Nathan Toms
3PONTYPIARI32218.89Graeme Ferns
4BRADDLES764319.63Ronald Phillips
6SLICK NATHAN720.47Nathan Toms
7TRIPLE CROWN VIN87NBTRussell Savige
8JENASIA55519.75Graeme Ferns
Race No. 4Garrard's Horse And Hound Dash D…6:51 PM
4/5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DEFRAG586418.40Graeme Ferns
2TIGER'S SPARK561NBTCarol Pickard
3KING BILLY BOLT6665NBTGraeme Scott
4NEVER FEAR353318.49Carol Pickard
5HELLO JOAN727618.10Jamie Hosking
6GOLD ACT122518.47Russell Savige
7MISS BEDLAM671818.47Leta Smith
8DOTHRAKI155218.44Graeme Ferns
Race No. 5Cub Dash Division17:16 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SUNRISE ALI868819.00Nathan Toms
2MADD NITRO883518.08Robert Brown
3PRINCESS DEMONIC157819.59Joel Vansleve
4LAY LOW538518.28Richard Smith
5ARABIAN KHALEESE125418.24Carol Pickard
6CASUAL STEAK167418.39Graeme Scott
7ELFERN323518.38Graeme Ferns
8CALL ME BELLA577519.04Russell Savige
Race No. 6Nt.gov.au Dash Division27:36 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GAMMON GIRL384718.58Leta Smith
2BEE FLASHX47618.21Richard Smith
3SWANSEA SHANNON215418.70Graeme Ferns
4LIKESHELL651618.79Graeme Ferns
5BOOBERRY673218.05Joel Vansleve
6BUTESTONE CELIA653818.88Robert Brown
7STANISLAV513318.64Russell Savige
8NITRO INJECTED844718.92Nathan Toms
Race No. 7Coolalinga Mowers Dash Division17:58 PM
M/4/5 event over 537 metres at Darwin Of $1,500 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $200.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SARAH BARRAMUNDI866732.48Russell Savige
2LUMIK DRAGON688832.01Russell Savige
3DUST AND SAND757332.72Graeme Ferns
4BLACK JUNGLE441332.16Richard Smith
5KORTEMALL BOSS877531.37Richard Smith
6HAR1344NBTGraeme Scott
7MUDRUSH6736NBTLeta Smith
8MICKEVIN3514NBTAndrew Lasker
Race No. 8Ubet Dash Division38:20 PM
5 event over 312 metres at Darwin Of $725 Prizemoney.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
1st: $425 2nd: $180 3rd: $120.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DREAM GIRL GABBY4188NBTNathan Toms
2PRIYA MONELLI524318.57Jami Huish
3VOLANTIS376618.59Russell Savige
4HESITATOR528218.49Graeme Scott
5NAVAJO WARRIOR457318.71Jamie Hosking
6SWANSEE156418.60Graeme Ferns
7ESS CLASS287518.48Ronald Phillips
8DR. KIARALEE567718.29Richard Smith
Race No. 9Sba Office National Dash Divisio…8:43 PM
5 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FLYING TATOOSH365422.90Jami Huish
2FANCY LIL475323.04Graeme Scott
3FLAMETHROWER787522.93Graeme Scott
4EIGHT ROSES563122.41Russell Savige
5SECRET GOLD317519.22Russell Savige
6FROM THE STATES6777NBTGraeme Ferns
7MISS BOSS675722.76Leta Smith
8CHARLIE MUD CRAB457623.01Richard Carr
Race No. 10Clarke Constructions Dash Divisi…8:59 PM
4 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NIGHT HARMONY122422.66Russell Savige
2WOODY ONE233222.57Nathan Toms
3AMANPOUR121218.30Carol Pickard
4VUNIVALU255122.58Robert Brown
5ZAMLEE MAGIC332122.77Graeme Scott
6ARNHEM CHAOS432318.75Ronald Phillips
7DASHING GEEK7116NBTAndrew Lasker
8FABBENZ134118.29Graeme Ferns
Race No. 11Holdfast Insurance Brokers Dash …9:22 PM
4/5 event over 383 metres at Darwin Of $770 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
1st: $450 2nd: $195 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NODDIN OFF124619.29Russell Savige
2SLAINTE665819.44Ronald Phillips
3TYLER ROCKS124322.57Russell Savige
4FIREBOMB332422.72Graeme Scott
5BLUE AWAY452719.43Graeme Scott
6ARABIAN SHERIFF782122.54Joel Vansleve
7FENIX486522.95Graeme Ferns
8SUM TING WONG442622.67Leta Smith