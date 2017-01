Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Race No. 2 1800 Ladbrokes 1 Win Stakes 7:08 PM

5 event over 520 metres at Ladbrokes park lismore Of $2,310 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 CAPE BYRON 5836 30.51 Terry Wilson

2 HOMBRE MONTANA 5261 NBT Mathew Reid

3 SHE'S MY MATE 5426 30.64 Alfred Love

4 LAST ONE OUT 4382 30.26 Michael Patterson

5 LOZZA'S TROUBLE 1 NBT Laurence Walker

6 GUNNY'S RUNNER 1527 32.00 Colin Graham

7 DON'T SEAMUS 5633 30.67 Lawrence Meteyard

8 BED OF ROSES 5731 NBT Shane Robinson

9 BECCA'S APPROVAL 6567 30.58 Matthew Ford