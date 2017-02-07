Zoom Top betting

The Zoom Top is an invitation only race which is run and won each year at The Meadows over 725m.

It is one of only two invitation-only staying events, with runners chosen by a panel based on their recent performances rather than through qualifying heats.

The most recent edition of the Zoom Top was won by superstar No Donuts. The next running is set to take place on Saturday February 18.

History of the Group 1 Zoom Top

The race is named in honour of one of the greatest stayers the sport has seen. Zoom Top was a fawn bitch whelped in 1966 by Black Top out of Busy Beaver.

The brilliant bitch graced the track on 136 occasions resulting in 68 wins and 39 minor placings. Amazingly, Zoom Top won over all major distances in greyhound racing, setting 15 track records throughout her glittering career.

Included in her victories were triumphs in the 1968 and 1969 Wentworth Park Gold Cup, the 1968 and 1969 Association Cup, the 1968 Richmond Oaks, the 1968 Dapto Silver Collar, the 1968 Sydney Cup and the 1969 NSW St Leger, now known as the Group 1 Paws of Thunder.

Zoom Top retired in 1970 and is still regarded as the most versatile greyhound in the history of the sport.

In 2003, The Meadows inaugurated an event named after the former champion, with the first running taken out by Tears of Jupiter.

Since that time the race has been won by some terrific dogs including Miss Grub, Miss Brook, Miata, Destini Fireball and Space Star.

Group 1 Zoom Top – the recent years

2016: No Donuts dispelled doubts he was up to the task of running the tough staying trip with a determined victory in the 2016 Zoom Top. The son of Fabregas and Chevy Princess defeated Come On Fantasy by one-and-three-quarter lengths in 42.71.

2015: Space Star made it three group wins from his past four starts to cement his status as Australia’s best stayer in the 2015 Zoom Top. The son of Bekim Bale and Tonto Tears defeated Blinker’s On and Psychotic Gold, whilst his time of 42.059 seconds was within half a length of the 725m track record.

2014: Cheetah Zorro achieved what her ultra-talented mother, Fallen Zorro, was never able to do when winning a group 1 title in the 2014 Zoom Top. The black bitch outstayed a sensational field including Destini Fireball, Lucy Wires and Dyna Willow to score in 42.89.

Group 1 Zoom Top – honour roll

2003 Tears Of Jupiter

2004 Irinka Barbie

2005 Rocky

2006 Slick Galore

2007 Miss Grub

2008 Miss Brook

2009 Gunnadoo Magic

2010 Drill ‘Em

2011 Blue Lorian

2012 Miata

2013 Destini Fireball

2014 Cheetah Zorro

2015 Space Star

2016 No Donuts